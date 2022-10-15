250cc Round of 16

Ken Roczen was up first against Deven Raper as the 250cc class fired off. Run 1 saw Roczen open out the early advantage as he worked his Yamaha YZ250 easily to the win. Raper would finish the run a few seconds back.

Austin Politelli and Chris Blose had their first run next and as it was the eight and nine seeds going against each other, the run started off very close. Blose then had a huge moment in the middle rhythm where he almost went over the bars and Politelli was able to pull away and win their first run.

Justin Barcia versus Nico Izzi came up next and it was Izzi who had the initial advantage but it seemed like his holeshot device got stuck for the first few sections. Barcia took the lead over the first wall jump then and never looked back as he cruised to the first run victory.

Our first look at "Stank Dog" Gared Steinke came next as he squared off against Cooper Webb. Webb got out to the early lead but Stank Dog remained close all the way through. Webb pulled slightly back ahead then in the whoops to win the first run.

Before moving to the second half of the bracket, the first four race group would re-rack again as Roczen and Raper loaded back into the box. Roczen could eliminate Raper with a win in the second run and the German launched out to the early lead before cruising to the win and moving on to the quarterfinals.