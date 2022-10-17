Main image: Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Straight Rhythm
First Straight Rhythm event since 2019 — Huntington Beach, California
250cc Class Podium
|Position
|Rider
|Brand
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Yamaha
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GasGas
125/150cc Class Podium
|Position
|Rider
|Brand
|1
|Carson Brown
|KTM
|2
|Josh Varize
|KTM
|3
|Derek Kelley
|KTM
AMA National Enduro Series
Round 9 (of 10) — Zink Ranch National Enduro — Sand Springs, Oklahoma
Overall Results
1. Grant Baylor | GasGas
2. Steward Baylor| Yamaha
3. Josh Toth | KTM
4. Ryder Lafferty | GasGas
5. Ricky Russell | GasGas
6. Craig Delong | Husqvarna
7. Thad Duvall | Husqvarna
8. Jesse Ansley | KTM
9. Evan Smith | Beta
10. Jonathan Johnson | Beta
Pro 1 Championship Standings
Grant Baylor has clinched the 2022 AMA National Enduro Series title one round early.
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Round 17 (of 18) — Volusia Half-Mile Finale I— Volusia Speedway Park — DeLeon Springs, Florida
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Round 18 (of 18) — Volusia Half-Mile Finale II — Volusia Speedway Park — DeLeon Springs, Florida
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Jared Mees claimed the SuperTwins title.
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Other Championship Standings
grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Through Round 12 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
Jordan Ashburn has clinched the 2022 Grand National Championship.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|267
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|202
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|151
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|6
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|138
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|135
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|133
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|105
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|104
XC2
Lyndon Snodgrass clinched the XC2 Class title one round early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|261
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|211
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|198
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|191
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|190
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|175
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|167
|8
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|166
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|148
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|130
XC3
Brody Johnson clinched the XC3 Class title one round early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|290
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|263
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|214
|4
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|205
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|171
|6
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|169
|7
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|8
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|149
|9
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|115
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|94
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|263
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|260
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|240
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|161
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|152
|6
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
|7
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|128
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|122
|9
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|108
|10
|Brandy Richards
|100
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
Through Round 1 (of 2)
WSX (450cc) Overall
SX2 (250cc) Overall
AMA EnduroCross Championship Series
Through Round 3 (of 6)
Pro Championship Standings
Note: Taddy Blazusuak received a two-position penalty following the third round.
CANADIAN TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 3 (of 6) of AX Tour
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser (Honda)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Team USA (Tomac, Cooper, & Sexton)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Caden Braswell (GasGas)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|All 2022 Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna)
|GNCC
|XC1
|Lyndon Snodgrass (Kawasaki)
|GNCC
|XC2
|Brody Johnson (Husqvarna)
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Great Britain
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|Great Britain
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Josh Toth (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Barnes (Honda)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins