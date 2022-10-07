Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. United States
  2. France
  3. Australia
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 8
Articles
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Oct 8
Articles
Upcoming
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Sat Oct 15
Articles
Upcoming
WSX
Australian GP
Sat Oct 22
Articles
Full Schedule

Next-Level Tech Tips: HEP Motorsports’ Travis Soules on WD-40 Specialist Products

October 7, 2022 11:35am | by:
The blue and yellow can with the red top. How many times have you reached for one in your life? For a lot of us it’s just a reflex at this point. Squeaky hinge? Stuck lug nut? New baseball glove? Scuff on hardwood flooring? Check, check, check, check. But that product, the Original WD-40 Formula —known officially as WD-40 Multi-Use Product—is only the tip of the WD-40 Brand iceberg. The company also produces an astonishing array of lubricants, cleaners, and more—several of which qualify as must-haves for motocrossers of any level. It’s time to get to know the WD-40 Specialist line.

WD-40 Specialist includes a full line of lubricants, penetrants, greases, contact cleaners, degreasers, and rust-management solutions scientifically designed, as they like to say, for the world’s toughest jobs. One of those tough jobs? Maintaining the factory bikes under the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports tent, where the WD-40 Brand is a vital team sponsor for riders like Adam Enticknap, Brandon Hartranft, Justin Bogle, and Marshal Weltin. To get a feel for how WD-40 Brand products are used under the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports tent, we spoke with Hartranft’s mechanic Travis Soules.

“I rely on WD-40 Brand,” Soules says. “Everything they make is great, and their line of Specialist products is made for pros. Fortunately, they’re one of our sponsors, so I always have them on hand.”

Soules started out as a racer himself, going racing at age 16 and doing all of his own mechanical work. Realizing he loved working on bikes enough to make a career of it, he furthered his studies, taking a powersports technology class at Minnesota West, and eventually landing a gig with Team Tedder in 2013 (through a listing right here at Racer X Online, no less!) He made the move to California, starting him on the path that would lead to his current high-profile gig with the HEP team.

Like a lot of us, Soules’ first memory of WD-40 Brand is of the Original WD-40 Formula in his dad’s shop. “I sprayed that stuff everywhere—my dad and I used it on just about everything,” he says. “It’s cool to look back on that and think about how many more products they have now. I don’t think people even know that they have more than just the Original Formula.”

Having used WD-40 Brand products in some seriously harsh, high-pressure situations, Soules has started singing their praises to his fellow wrenches in the pro pits. “When I tell other mechanics about their next-level products like the WD-40 Specialist Silicone, they always go, ‘They make that?!’ So, besides the Original Formula and the Silicone, I like the WD-40 Specialist Contact Cleaner for taking grease off, and cleaning axles. You can even use it to clean residue from decals. I also like the WD-40 Specialist Gel Lube because it doesn’t drip, so it’s great for footpeg pins, and you only have to use a small amount.”

Soules relies on WD-40 Brand products to make sure his factory bikes run at their peak, but he also recommends them for us weekend-warrior types too. “I’ll say this,” he says, “if they’re not using these products, they should be. Go get some and try it because, as a professional, I have not found one thing that I don’t like.”

High praise indeed!

Learn more about the WD-40 Specialist line—and how it can take your bike to the next level—right here.

WD-40 Specialist Line

