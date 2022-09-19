Some inventions, tools, and techniques have advanced the sport of motocross significantly since their inception. The Racer X staff explains some of those advancements in this feature, called “Next Level."

Just about every bike behind the gate, from amateur to pro, is equipped with a holeshot device these days. But that wasn’t always the case, and when it was first spotted on a factory Yamaha roughly two decades ago, the concept was revolutionary.

“The concept goes way back,” says Eric Phipps of Works Connection, the Northern California aftermarket company that created the first off-the-shelf holeshot device. “The very first one was made by a guy named Arlo England back in the late ‘70s. He was on conventional forks and there was just now easy way of doing it. Fast-forward and upside down forks have been around forever. Chad Reed actually brought a hook-style one over from Europe in 2002. Yamaha had a rag covering up the fork guard in the pits. You couldn’t see it and nobody knew what was going on. They were hiding it well, but three races into the season Honda started watching videos and discovered Yamaha was using something to hold the front end down. They started developing their own, and at the time Mike Gosselaar was there. I’m friends with Mike and he mentioned it to me and said, ‘Hey you guys might want to look at this, this could be a good thing.’”