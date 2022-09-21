We have finally made it to Motocross of Nations week as we are now just a few days away from the biggest race of the year. So much can be made and built up about this event every year, but one thing that always remains constant about the Motocross of Nations is that it is truly unpredictable. Even a seemingly unbeatable or great team is never guaranteed the checkered flag at this event and it’s part of what makes it so special.

So as we sit here on Wednesday prior to the event, I felt some bench racing was due. This is my personal favorite event every year and I love trying to predict where each nation fits into the fold. Below I will lay out my power rankings for this event based strictly on what each team is capable of, going into the Motocross of Nations. Please understand that this is not a knock on any team specifically and I’m fully aware the results on Sunday can be wildly different! But it’s still fun to at least speculate.

Honorable Mentions

Estonia (Tanel Leok – MXGP | Jorgen Talviku – MX2 | Harri Kullas – Open)

This Estonian team could finish 14th or could finish fourth and I wouldn’t be wildly surprised. Tanel Leok is back again for the umpteenth time and will likely deliver like he always does. Harri Kullas has had some tremendous rides at MXoN over the years but he and Leok are both a little bit beyond their prime. We saw Talviku race in the USA this year, but I think he’s firmly behind about 10 other MX2 riders which could mean results outside of the top 20.

Norway (Cornelius Tondel – MXGP | Kevin Horgmo – MX2 | Hakon Osterhagen – Open)

MXVice’s Lewis Phillips has this team as his sleeper and for good reason, Kevin Horgmo. Horgmo could easily fair well against other MX2 counterparts meaning top 10 rides are possible against the 450s. That pays huge dividends. Tondel and Osterhagen are also both solid riders with EMX experience and could bump this team well into the top 10 with good supporting rides.

Japan (Yuki Okura – MXGP | Jo Shimoda – MX2 | Kota Toriyabe – Open)

Jo Shimoda is likely the favorite to win the MX2 class since Jett Lawrence will be in Open, Jago Geerts will be in MXGP, Tom Vialle isn’t racing, and Shimoda was the best rider in the USA in the second half. The big question mark is does Shimoda winning MX2 and maybe having two top five performances carry Japan into the top 10 overall? Okura was a late replacement on this team and neither he nor Toriyabe have much experience racing outside of the All-Japan Motocross Championship.