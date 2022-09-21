Husqvarna Releases New Heritage Motocross, Cross-Country and Enduro Lineups

Now, Husqvarna Motorcycles has announced a Heritage lineup of 2023 motocross, cross-country, and enduro machines donning that same all-while, throwback look.

The full press release is from Husqvarna Motorcycles:

Husqvarna Motorcycles Releases New Heritage Motocross, Cross-Country And Enduro Lineups

Class Leading Models Enhanced With a Swedish Inspired Look Pay Tribute to The Brand´S Rich Racing History

With limited availability on select 2023 motocross, cross-country and enduro models, the new Heritage machines offer a special livery honoring Husqvarna Motorcycles’ off-road racing heritage. Built on the proven technical platforms of the 2023 FC/TC, FX/TX and FE/TE ranges, these competition-focused motorcycles, designed for racing at the highest level, are now enhanced by a distinctive new look, inspired by the Swedish heritage of the brand, together with black anodized EXCEL rims, to create an understated and exclusive appearance.

Remaining competitive at the highest level of motocross/supercross, cross-country and enduro racing, Husqvarna Motorcycles has secured 15 FIM Motocross World Championship titles, five AMA Pro Motocross and Supercross Championships and countless off-road racing titles since Swedish racer Bill Nillson claimed the brand’s first in 1960.Honoring the racing achievements of Bill and those who followed in his successful footsteps, this exclusive run of Heritage models was inspired by the racing machines of the past, designed with a unique look to celebrate and pay tribute to the rich, competitive history of Husqvarna Motorcycles.