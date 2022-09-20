Throttle Jockey Hosting Stanton & DeHoop Autograph Session Saturday at MXoN

The following press release is from Throttle Jockey:

Michigan Mafia Red Bud Royalty autograph session at MXoN!

On Saturday September 24th at 5 p.m., Throttle Jockey will be hosting a Jeff Stanton and Todd DeHoop autograph session. The first 500 will receive a special poster then get to walk through Throttle Jockey's 30 years of graphic kit history museum. Special bikes on display will be a 1992 Jeremy McGrath Peak Honda, 1992 Todd DeHoop TUF Racing Suzuki, 1996 Steve Lamson MXdN 1-800-Collect CR125, and a 1999 Kevin Windham MXdN CR250 Honda.

Visit throttlejockey.com.