However, Johnson was expected back at the end of summer and planned on riding the 250 at the MXoN, just as he had in each of the previous three years’ wins. And the veteran Jeff Ward, the AMA 500 National Champion, was an easy pick for the 500 spot. That left only the 125 class for Stanton, who had never raced a 125 professionally. But he wanted to be on the team badly, so he talked Roger De Coster and Team Honda into letting him have a tryout of sorts. Stanton entered the ’89 250cc U.S. Grand Prix at Unadilla in the 125cc Support class, an almost unheard-of move for a rider of his stature. Stanton ended up beating some extremely fast 125cc riders, including Yamaha’s Damon Bradshaw, as well as his Honda factory teammates Mike Kiedrowski and Larry Ward.

But just as De Coster was about to finalize the ’89 version of Team USA, Johnson (who won that 250 USGP over Jean-Michel Bayle) hurt his wrist again. So De Coster decided on Wardy for the 500 class, soon-to-be AMA 125 National Champ Kiedrowski on the 125, and Stanton on the 250 after all. That means two rookies to the event for Team USA, plus the all-time best in Jeff Ward.

The ’89 Motocross of Nations was slated for Gaildorf, Germany, and it was over after one moto, the 125/500 race. Team USA’s Ward won the 500 class and the moto outright while Kiedrowski topped the 125 class and finished ninth against the Open bikes. The second moto for 125/250 saw Stanton dominate and Kiedrowski again finished ninth outright, though he was second 125 to Italy’s Alessandro Puzar. In the best of six finishes, Team USA was already the winner. For good measure, Stanton went out and won the final 250/500 moto, giving Team USA a perfect score of four.

Interesting side note: There were two other Americans in this race, and each of them finished second to Stanton in his motos. 500 Grand Prix title contender Billy Liles rode for Team Luxembourg, and newly crowned 125cc World Champion Trampas Parker rode for the Italians.

Here’s Gary Bailey’s behind-the-scenes video of 1989: