250 Words: Red Bull Straight Rhythm Rider Lineup

Red Bull Straight Rhythm--the all two-stroke event on the turnless "unwound" supercross-style track--is back for the first time since 2019. Racing takes place on Saturday, October 15, and can be watched exclusively live on ESPN+. After the absence, we have to say this year's rider lineup is pretty potent and definitely intriguing when you consider the whole gang will be racing on two-strokes!
The event runs two classes for the classics, 250s and 125s, of course. The 250 class is headlined by former winners like Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin and yes, the original two-stroke winner at the event, Gared "Stank Dog" Steinke. Cooper Webb, who has two AMA Supercross Championships, is back, and Aaron Plessinger and Justin Barcia make their RBSR debuts. Who wants to hear Barcia rev out a two stroke?
Ronnie Mac is back in the mix, and the 125 class is full of wild cards. The event has also moved over to Huntington Beach, promising a pretty fun atmosphere with the ocean just off to the side of the track.
Here's Red Bull's PR announcing the first wave of riders. Expect more announcements soon.
First Wave Of Riders Announced For Red Bull Straight Rhythm
Ken Roczen, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Barcia and Ronnie Mac Among Those Confirmed to Race as the Event Comes to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 – Close your eyes, relax, and allow us to take you on a fantastic journey. The day is October 15 and you’re on the sand of the Huntington Beach State Park catching some sun as 32 of your favorite riders swap their swimsuits for race gear. The coastal breeze is flowing through your hair, the sand is between your toes and the sweet smell of salty air and pre-mix is intoxicating. The sound of two strokes reverberates through your very being as the head-to-head matchups you’ve been dreaming of come to life in front of you. Open your eyes. This fantasy can be made real, and as proof, the first wave of 2022 competing riders for Red Bull Straight Rhythm have been confirmed. They include:
250cc Class
Ken Roczen, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Barcia, Marvin Musquin, Cooper Webb, Gared Steinke, Tyler Bowers, Ronnie Mac, Josh Hansen, Robbie Wageman, Ivan Ramirez and more.
125cc/150cc
Carson Brown, Ryan Morais, Casey Cochran, AJ Catanzaro, Josh Varize, Derek Kelley, Dylan Woodcock, Josh Thomas, Andy DiBrino and more.
Most of these faces you know and love and are returning to the track for their quest for the crown while others such as Roczen (2019), Steinke (2017) and Musquin (2016) are seeking another chance to stand atop the podium in victory. Who will write their name in the sand and who will write their name in the stars? It’s anyone’s game so leave it to the racing to do the talking. No lifeguards on deck, no points at stake, no turns, and no funny business (looking at you, Barcia), just fun business on a half-mile track. The only thing on the line are egos. And perhaps the best matchup of all will be Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair on the race call. Perhaps.
Adjacent to the Red Bull Straight Rhythm start is the Super Hooligan track at Moto Beach Classic. This racer lineup will feature pros, Joe’s and the fastest hooligan racers in the country, as well as choppers, electric bikes, two strokes and knobby motocross bikes, racing side by side in the ultimate battle of the slide on the beach. Moto vendors, art, custom motorcycles and dirt track racing will create a family friendly day to remember.
Don’t worry, we won’t leave you hanging - more event information including the full rider roster will be released in the coming weeks. Want to get in on the fun? We would too. For those that can’t make it to the event, catch all the action of Red Bull Straight Rhythm streaming live exclusively on ESPN+ on October 15, with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. PST. Tickets can be purchased at https://red-bull-straight-rhythm-tickets with early bird pricing available until Saturday, September 17. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. PST for spectators to view the practice and qualifying rounds.
