What a year to be a fan of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship! Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton started the year by dominating both motos at the opening round at the Fox Raceway 1 National. It took a little while for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Eli Tomac to warm up outdoors, but he found his stride at High Point Raceway. Winning High Point and the next three rounds with an eight-moto win streak, he took over the points lead from a very consistent Sexton. From there the two can’t seem to get away from each other. Even when Sexton crashed twice during the first moto at Budds Creek Motocross Park and took seventh, he rebounded nicely to win the second moto and Tomac had an unlikely 1-5 on the day. That left the duo with only one point separating them going into Ironman Raceway, where they swapped moto scores again. So here we are with only one round to go and Tomac leads by one point!

This is the closest title chase in history, with the smallest points gap after 11 rounds. It got us thinking about other title chases in the premier 450 (formerly 250 two-stroke) class. Since the series has not always been 12 rounds, our list consists of the top ten closest title chases after 11 rounds heading into the 12th and final round.

The following stats are provided by Clinton Fowler.

#10 | 2013 | Ryan Villopoto 50 points over Ryan Dungey

Let’s face it 50 points after 11 rounds is not that close, but Ryan Villopoto was on fire that year. He only finished off of the podium four motos and the entire season and won an impressive 18 out of 24 motos. With that sort of dominance, it is actually impressive “Mr. Consistency” himself, Ryan Dungey, stayed as close as he did, eventually finishing the series 56 points behind.