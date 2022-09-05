Moto two, just a bad start? It got a little tense there for a bit?

Yeah, average start and then I was actually worse in turn three. I got passed by like three guys dropping off of that little shelf and that was what really did me in. So I was like fifth, and I went back to whatever it was, like seventh or something. That was the bad part, I was too cautious in turn three, and then I was like “Uh oh” when I saw Jason out in front, because he is one of the guys that can run away. Then I saw Chase in front of me and I was like “This is not good.” So, I was kind of freaking out, then Chase made the mistake and I was obviously able to get ahead of him there and then I went up to Jason. But before all that I was like, “I’ve got a lot of work for me cut out right now.”

Yeah and unfortunately in that situation, this field is still pretty tough right now. A lot of times you get down to the final race like this and guys are just cruising. But these guys will fight you.

Yeah, and honestly I was having flashbacks of Budds Creek moto two. I was like “Dude, if I get stuck behind these guys again…” I was only able to get to fifth in Budds Creek moto two. I think it was fifth. It can easily happen, these guys are good enough. So yeah, I had to go out there and pin it man, in moto two.

I asked you a dumb question yesterday. I said, “Would it be cool to check this box in your career, to win a winner-take-all finale like this?” Now yesterday you said you would rather just have a huge points lead and not have to go through this! But now that you’ve done it, is it kind of nice to have that thing hanging on your wall, to say “I had to do this one in the final round”?

Yeah! It’s super cool that way! Like you said, there’s nothing like it. But, with all that being said, I’m telling you this was better for me mentally and the way the nerves were than it being a 10 point lead. I can say that now but I swear it was easier than having a little cushion.

One more thing. You switched to Yamaha and when we first heard it, we were all like ,“Wow that’s crazy.” You ended up winning both titles for the first time in your career, and you said it was also the most fun season you’ve ever had?

Yeah, it was. I can say that now because I won both, but we got it figured out in supercross and we got it figured out in motocross. It was my best 450 season and I loved the people that surrounded me and made it a team.