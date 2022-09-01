The 2022 Ironman National was another one for the ages as Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac put on quite the show. Today we break down Sexton's off-track excursion, lines the two riders were using to outsmart each other, and how close Tomac was to crashing in the second moto.

We also look at why Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper were penalized, how challenging the long ruts are at Ironman, and Haiden Deegan's brutal crash that knocked him out of the first moto.

Video courtesy of MAVTV on Flo Racing.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

ON X OFFROAD APP