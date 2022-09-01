Results Archive
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Ironman Race Examination

September 1, 2022 3:05pm | by:

The 2022 Ironman National was another one for the ages as Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac put on quite the show. Today we break down Sexton's off-track excursion, lines the two riders were using to outsmart each other, and how close Tomac was to crashing in the second moto.

We also look at why Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper were penalized, how challenging the long ruts are at Ironman, and Haiden Deegan's brutal crash that knocked him out of the first moto.

Video courtesy of MAVTV on Flo Racing.

