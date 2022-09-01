The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will drop gates at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, this weekend. Here’s a rundown on who’s racing and who’s out of action.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out due to a knee injury.

Dylan Ferrandis - Back | Out

Comment: Ferrandis had a run-in with Justin Barcia at Budds Creek and sustained a back injury. He’s out for the finale.

Garrett Marchbanks – Illness | In

Comment: Marchbanks was sick last week at Ironman and was throwing up during the first moto. The team tells us he should be better this weekend.

Brandon Hartranft – Ankle | Out

Comment: Hartranft is out due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti rebroke his arm while preparing to get back to racing this summer. He’s out for the weekend.

Joey Savatgy – Banged Up | TBD

Comment: Savatgy “was sidelined from racing due to aggravation of an injury during timed qualifying.” At time of posting our inquiry with the team regarding Savatgy’s status hadn’t been answered.

250 CLASS

Note: Although not injured, Guillem Farres is not racing the final Pro Motocross round. The Spanish native is returning to race in the German Championship in Europe this weekend.

Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Forkner had surgery to fix a shoulder problem earlier this season and hasn’t raced since.

Levi Kitchen – Wrist | Out

Comment: Kitchen raced Ironman but was still dealing with significant pain in his wrist, which he broke in mid-July. He’s out for the finale.

Enzo Lopes – Arm | Out

Comment: Lopes had surgery to deal with pain he was having in his arm and wrist. Unfortunately, he developed a post-surgery infection and hasn’t raced since. He’s out for Fox Raceway.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the season due to a shoulder injury.

Comment: Masterpool broke his kneecap at Spring Creek and is out for the season.

Michael Mosiman – Banged Up | Out

Comment: Mosiman had a big crash in the first moto last week and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. At time of posting, we hadn’t received any further updates from the team regarding the extent of any injuries, but it’s unlikely he’ll be racing.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols broke his arms during supercross. He’s out for the season.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds hasn’t raced since breaking his wrist in Minneapolis. He’s out for the weekend.

Stilez Robertson – Ankle | Out

Comment: A crash at Spring Creek resulted in ankle surgery for Robertson. He’s out for the season.

Nick Romano – Thumb | Out

Comment: Romano recently sustained a thumb injury while practicing. He’s out for the finale.

Brandon Scharer – Back | Out

Comment: Scharer is out for the summer with multiple fractures in his lower back.