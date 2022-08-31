First race you were 9th or 10th for a long time in the first moto, which had to have been pretty cool.

Yeah, I was a little bit frustrated with that one because I had such a good gate and I almost froze a little bit to start with. I think I was fifth or sixth around the first turn. Then I dropped to tenth. I think Malcolm…

Your teammate, Malcolm [Stewart], got you.

I tried to just latch onto him, but he just inched away. Came home twelfth, which I’m happy with. Then 13th in the second race.

Your American tour is over. Best track, what do you think?

Hands down Unadilla. I love that track.

You said that on the pod that you were looking forward to it.

Yeah. I also liked here today [Ironman Raceway]. That was nice. I kind of like it when it gets nice and rutty and a lot of lines. But, Unadilla, the flow of that track, I enjoyed every minute of that. This was close but got to be Unadilla.

You happy you did it all? You happy you had this experience? Very impressive speed. You had Hangtown and Lakewood that didn’t, but for the most part, this went pretty well for you.

Yeah. Overall, I was almost a little bit surprised. From the get-go, once we got Pala out of the way, it was like, I am actually meant to be. This is my speed, and this is where I am. After that, it kind of became the norm. The only downside is traveling. In the UK we obviously don’t get the heat, so when we come here, like that second moto there, I was boiling over. So, you just kind of need to live here to get used to it, basically. Also, the traveling. Back in the UK, my results were pretty poor. I was feeling tired the last two or three weeks. I didn’t think it at the time. I thought, just got to get on with it. I was still trying to train in-between flying and jet lag. I think it all just caught up with me. I think now I’ve had about three weeks of doing absolutely nothing in the week. I’ve literally just been going week to week riding. This weekend is sort of the first weekend that I’ve felt that sharpness back again.