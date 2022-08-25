Anderson’s Second
Jason Anderson claimed the overall win on Saturday at the Budds Creek National with 2-2 finishes. Anderson’s second career Pro Motocross overall win came in his 54th career 450 start in Pro Motocross, only 108 days after his maiden overall win (which came on his 46th career start at the Hangtown National earlier this year.)
Hampshire’s Fourth
RJ Hampshire claimed his first moto win of the summer in the first moto. The Florida native claimed second place in moto two, stamping his first overall win of the summer—and the fourth of his career. Hampshire’s fourth career overall win came at the site of his maiden overall win: Budds Creek Motocross Park. Hampshire’s four overall wins have taken place at only two different venues: Budds Creek Motocross Park (his maiden and fourth overall wins in 2018 and 2022, respectively) and RedBud MX in Michigan (his second and third overall wins in 2020 and 2021, respectively).
STILL. ONE. POINT!
Somehow, after a wild first moto where Eli Tomac gained 11 points on Chase Sexton and unofficially took over the points lead, the #23 machine only leaves the tenth round down one single point to ET3! Last week I pointed out the difference between first and second in the championship since 2004 because the racing has been unbelievably close. After nine rounds, the Sexton-Tomac difference was the second-closest battle in the last 18 years. Well now with the two riders swapping positions but remaining separated by still just one point, their difference at the tenth round is the closest gap after ten rounds since 2004 (since ’04 because I only have data back to then at the moment). There have been four seasons since 2004 with P1 and P2 separated by less than ten points: 2011 (8 points), 2014 (7 points), 2007 (2 points), and 2022 (1 point). Check out the gaps between first and second in the premier class after ten rounds in the last 18 years.
Championship gaps after round ten:
2022: 1 Points | Tomac (449 points) and Sexton (448) | Champion: TBD
2021: 50 points | Ferrandis (439) and Roczen (389)
2020: Only 9 rounds completed
2019: 40 points | Tomac (426) and Musquin (386)
2018: 15 points | Tomac (448) and Musquin (433)
2017: 27 points | Tomac (400) and Baggett (373)
2016: 63 points | Roczen (484) and Tomac (421)
2015: 79 points | Dungey (450) and Barcia (371)
2014: 7 points | Roczen (447) and Dungey (440)
2013: 44 points | Villopoto (463) and Dungey (419)
2012: 113 points | Dungey (480) and Alessi (367)
2011: 8 points | Villopoto (431) and Dungey (423)
2010: 151 points | Dungey (468) and Short (317)
2009: 104 points | Reed (434) and Short (330)
2008: 166 points | Stewart (500) and Ferry (334)
2007: 2 points | Langston (347) and Short (345)
2006: 156 points | Carmichael (489) and Reed (333)
2005: 95 points | Carmichael (494) and Windham (399)
2004: 94 points | Carmichael (500) and Reed (406)
Other Random Stats
#24 is 7
With his win in the first moto, Hampshire became the seventh rider to win a moto in the 250 Class this summer. Jett Lawrence has the most moto wins with nine, as Jo Shimoda’s three moto wins is tied with Hunter Lawrence for second most. Justin Cooper has two moto wins to his name this summer and Michael Mosiman, Levi Kitchen, and Hampshire each have one under their belt in 2022.
3 in 250 Class
Hampshire claiming the overall win means he becomes the third rider in the 250 Class to win an overall this summer, joining only Jett Lawrence (seven) and Jo Shimoda (two). Jason Anderson is a repeat winner now, but the 450 Class has only seen four overall winners this summer: Eli Tomac (four), Sexton (three), Anderson (two), and Ken Roczen (one).
18 of 20
Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton winning the first and second motos, respectively, means the duo has now claimed 18 wins in the first 20 motos of the season. Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen each have one moto win to their name.
Sexton has also finished either first or second in all but two motos—so 18 out of 20. He has a fourth (moto one at the Thunder Valley National) and a seventh from the first moto at the tenth round. All other 18 motos he is either first (7 times) or second (11 times).
Awards
Jason Anderson’s insane step-down line.
RAW TRACKSIDE MOTO
450 Class
250 Class
Quotes from Around the Paddock
450 Class
Jason Anderson | 2-2 for 1st overall
“My day was pretty awesome. I was kind of feeling off in practice and qualified in eighth place, which is not where I expect to be. But I was able to turn it around in both motos and work my way up to finish second in each of them. It would’ve been great to get the win in the second moto but 2-2 was enough to get the job done and claim the overall. It’s nice to get another win under my belt and if I can just get a few more before the end of the season that would be the cherry on top of my year.”
Eli Tomac |1-5 for 2nd overall
“The first moto was awesome for us. I was able to make some passes early and get to the front before halfway, which allowed me to settle into my own pace. In moto two, I was farther back on the start and was not finding the best lines to get by guys, which was a little frustrating, but in the end, it was a good day for the points.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:
“All in all, it was a very good day. Eli had a phenomenal first moto. Unfortunately, he had a bad start in the second moto but worked his way back up to fifth. He did everything he could, but the important thing is that we regained the points lead. Once again, Dylan had a really good first moto but had a collision with a rider in the second moto and wasn’t able to finish. Christian had a good ride. He started the day with a rough time in practice but pulled it together for the two motos.”
Ken Roczen | 3-3 for 3rd overall
“We’re trying! We seem to take these for granted, but I’m super-excited to be back on the podium! It was a hard battle the whole second moto, and I was excited I stayed in it. I’m pumped for my team too; it was a little bit of a drought, but we’re back on the box. That’s a step in the right direction, so we’re going to continue and hopefully finish out these last couple rounds strong.”
Chase Sexton | 7-1 for 4th overall
“Man, today was not my day. Even from practice, I never felt that good—just too many mistakes. In the first moto, I hit neutral and went over the bars, and then I ran into another rider and had my work cut out for me. I had a big effort and knew I had to bounce back and amass points in the second moto. I got it done—fell over but still knew I could win and just kept fighting. You don’t win championships on your good days; it’s your bad days you win them, so if we can manage the points and come back strong next weekend and ride a lot better, we’ll be in a good spot.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“Ken had a great day and really helped us out by getting on the podium. That second moto, with Chase winning and Ken getting third, was really cool—sort of how we were in the beginning of the season. I’m really excited for Ken to have had a good race; it seems like he’s found something that’s helping. I’m really pumped that we were able to minimize the damage from the first moto, with Chase riding incredible in the second moto. On to next week—we’ve got to get the job done there.”
Ryan Dungey | 4-4 for 5th overall
“Today was a good day. I got really good starts all day. I came out second in the first moto and I rode a good race – I rode efficiently and I was able to push it to the end. The second moto, I got a good start again in third and then got into the lead. I led a few laps, which was really nice, and ended up fourth again. Not ideal on the overall but we’re definitely making progress.”
Christian Craig | 5-7 for 6th overall
“It was a good day overall. I didn't ride to my full potential, but I was able to put in two solid motos and have some good battles! We’ll keep working and come back stronger at Ironman.”
Joey Savatgy | 9-6 for 7th overall
“I had a good start to my day setting the fastest lap in first practice session and followed that up with a solid sixth overall in qualifying. The track was super dry to start the day so it took some time to adjust to the changing conditions once they watered the surface, but I was still able to put in two solid performances. It was really cool to get the holeshot in moto two and seventh overall is where I was expecting to be, so it was a good day. The team and I are still working hard on getting better each day and we hope to get another moto podium before the season ends.”
Aaron Plessinger | 10-8 for 8th overall
“Not the weekend I was looking for. I had the speed but I didn’t put myself in the best position at the start of each moto to battle for a podium spot. I’m ready to come back swinging at my home track next weekend in Crawfordsville!”
Malcolm Stewart | 12-10 for 9th overall
“I think the day was good. Overall, I got ninth, but I think that was a lot better start than it was for Unadilla. The whole team is working hard, so I’m just glad to get some gate drops – I think just getting that race-mode back in me is definitely helping a lot. Let’s just keep digging, we’ve got two rounds to go and we’re getting close to that top-10 so let’s just keep moving.”
Dylan Ferrandis | 6-38 for 13th overall
“It was a tough day for me. I had a very bad start in moto one and came back to sixth. I was struggling a little bit with the bike setup, and we made some changes for moto two. I got another bad start, but I was feeling better on the bike, and then I got t-boned by another rider, which ended my race.”
Justin Barcia | 8-DQ for 14th overall
“Budds Creek is one of my favorite places to come to and the fans are awesome! I had two pretty good starts in both motos, I just really struggled with making a lot of mistakes, getting into a good flow and I just didn’t ride like myself today. We’ve got two more rounds, so I just need to go home, do my laps, have some fun, relax and let it come to me, because today I overrode and made a lot of mistakes and let myself down. Definitely need to regroup and go out and have some fun because I have nothing to lose.”
Dean Wilson | 18-11 for 15th overall
“It was a challenging day for me. Unfortunately, I got collected in a pileup off the start in the first moto and came from last to 18th. I didn’t ride great but it was good to come through the pack and learn different lines. In the second moto, I got a better start and made some pretty good passes at the beginning. Mookie and I had our own battle the whole moto – he got around me and I tried to get around him again but just couldn’t make it happen. It was good for me, just building my speed and fitness.”
Antonio Cairoli | 19-15 for 19th overall
“The idea was to come here to make some more gate drops before the Motocross of Nations. I always like this track and after 15 years I want to come back. I felt a little bit uncomfortable immediately after the incident and I just wanted to keep riding because I come all the way here to train at least a little bit. In the second moto, I put some ice and I hoped that it would be a little better but unfortunately it wasn’t good. I couldn’t really push the way I wanted, I just rode 50% of the possibilities and I didn’t want to crash and risk it. We checked it and unfortunately, I have a little crack on my hand and I just need a couple of days of rest and let’s try to regroup and be ready for Motocross of Nations, which will be our next race and our biggest of the year.”
Marshal Weltin | 40-DNS for 42nd overall
"We just had a tough go at it today. I was comfortable and I'm really happy with the bike overall. Unfortunately, I had a pretty bad crash in turn one of Moto 1. I got caught up in another rider's rear wheel going down the straightaway and slammed really hard. I was not able to finish out the day. I feel like I'm okay, I just have a lot of really bad bruises. I'm going to come back next week and be ready."
Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team manager Dustin Pipes:
"Tough week at the office, but sometimes that is how things go. With Brandon again out this past weekend, Marshal tried his best to hold down the fort for the team. Unfortunately, a first corner crash ended his day early. We will regroup for next weekend."
250 Class
RJ Hampshire | 1-2 for 1st overall
“This is so special! We were fast from the beginning and we just took a gamble there and stuck with this paddle tire all day and that really helped. We got two good starts, rode well and got our first overall this season. I’m stoked for myself and for this whole team, we’ve been through a lot already just this outdoor season, so I’m just stoked to be able to give the team our first overall of the season. Let’s keep this going, I’m not just settled in here, I want more!”
Jo Shimoda | 3-1 for 2nd overall
“The weekend was good! The first moto start wasn’t the best, it was like the old me, but I had a good charge and came back to finish in third. The second moto started much better and I had a nice battle with (Justin) Cooper for first place. I passed him early and held it to the end to win the moto. It’s a good feeling getting the win but next weekend I’ll be going for the overall victory.”
Jett Lawrence |2-3 for 3rd overall
“It could’ve been better, obviously, but it wasn’t a terrible day—honestly, it was better than last weekend. Qualifying went well, but my starts weren’t the greatest today, especially the second one; I just got closed out. I definitely need to work on those because my starts have gone downhill since Washougal. My riding was really good, and the second moto I felt really good; I had some good lap times and felt really strong. It was the first time in a while that I had to push all the way to the end. The goalpost was RJ [Hampshire], but I wasn’t close enough to make any moves on the last lap. It’s good to be back on the podium.”
Michael Mosiman | 4-7 for 4th overall
“It felt really good to be back at the races after a good while! I felt good from the get-go, I took my time to be ready to race and not just to come out and ride, and I think that was a smart decision. I’m really proud of my start in the first moto and making quick moves to lead about half the race or so. It just felt good being out front and focused on me! I had a battle pretty much the whole time both motos. Second moto, I didn’t quite have it but I rode my heart out. I’m looking forward to next weekend!”
Justin Cooper | 9-4 for 5th overall
“It was a pretty good day for what it was. I haven’t been able to ride all week because I’ve been feeling sick. I made the decision late in the week to race; I wasn’t sure if I would be able to try it. So considering all of that the day went pretty well. I had the crash in the first moto that sent me back to basically last, but other than that we pushed through the day. In the second moto, I didn’t have much energy and I think that showed. Hopefully, I can regain that over the next week and bring something more to Ironman.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“It was a good day overall at Budds Creek. Justin put in a great ride after being off of the bike this week and not feeling well. Nate made it tough on himself with a mistake in that first moto, but he fought back and had a solid day. It’s another new track for him and he continues to make progress, which we’re happy with. We’re also happy with Guillem. Everything is new for him - a new championship, new track, new team, new bike - and he had a great first ride and finished in the top 10.”
Nate Thrasher |7-6 for 6th overall
“Budds Creek was a fun day for me. It was another new track, but we had a solid day and took a step in the right direction. I’m going to keep a positive attitude and look to keep building next weekend at Ironman!”
Max Vohland | 5-8 for 7th overall
“I had some confidence coming into the first moto – I was able to check a mark off on the book and get P1 on the first qualifying and I ended up fifth overall in qualifying, which was the best this year. Coming into the second moto, we had some bike changes and it helped out a lot. I almost got the holeshot, it was actually the closest I’ve gotten to getting it, and it shows that my starts were where I want them to be, which is what we worked on, so I’m looking forward to Ironman.”
Hunter Lawrence | 8-9 for 8th overall
“Really tough day. I felt like the riding was really good, but if there’s anything that prevented me from having a good result, I probably could point at the four crashes. [laughs] I think that may have had something to do with it. We’ll go back, keep training, keep pushing, and we’ve got to come back next weekend and the following weekend to finish out strong.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“Today wasn’t our best day, but we definitely salvaged from what could’ve been a very bad day. With the 250 guys not really getting the starts that they needed, and Hunter having some falls, they still rode well. Jett extended his points lead—unfortunately, it’s over his own brother, so that doesn’t help us as much as we’d like.”
Guillem Farres | 6-13 for 9th overall
“It was a new experience for me, never racing in the U.S. before. The first thing I noticed that was different from Europe was the schedule, but we were able to have a good practice and was 10th in the combined times. In the first moto, I had a really bad start, but I made up a lot of positions on the first lap. I ended up making some passes and finished sixth, so I’m really happy about that. The second moto I had a little better start and was about 10th, but had a little crash and dropped down to 13th. Overall, it was a good weekend for my first time in America and I’m really happy with the bike and my team.”
Carson Mumford | 14-10 for 10th overall
"It was a decent day but could have been a lot better. An issue at the start of the first moto caused me to hit the gate, then I ran into rear brake issues on the second lap. I also took a rock to one of my bottom teeth and broke my tooth. I was only able to catch up to 14th in that moto. In the second moto, I was only able to salvage a 10th. That isn’t bad, but I for sure had the speed to be near the top five."
Jalek Swoll | 23-5 for 11th overall
“All-in-all, it was a good day for me. I got off to a good start around P3/4 and got tangled up with Justin Cooper early in the first one, so I came from pretty much dead last to around 13th. But I had no tear-offs and couldn’t see and ended up having a really big one on the straightaway. I re-grouped and got a good start in Moto 2, ran the pace for a while, but I was a little hurt at the end. I finished fifth – the best finish of the year for me – so I’m going to take the positives, try to heal up and better that score next week.”
Cameron McAdoo |10-17 for 14th overall
“It was a tough weekend for sure but I can hold my head up high knowing I didn’t give up in either moto. Getting 14th overall isn’t where I expect to be but we’re playing the long game and slowly improving on the bike each week. I’m going to work on cleaning a few things up in practice this week so I don’t make the motos so hard for myself during the race and hopefully, we can get back inside the top-10 and start battling for a top-five by the final round.”
Preston Kilroy | 12-18 for 15th overall
"It was a decent weekend at Budds Creek. I didn't get the greatest of starts in either moto but was able to get through the pack in the first few turns in both! I was riding a little tight all day. In the second moto, I, unfortunately, had a bike issue that cost me. We're taking the positives from this weekend into next weekend at Ironman!"
Derek Drake |13-20 for 17th overall
"Budds Creek was a step in the right direction, but just doesn’t look that way on paper. My fitness is improving, so I'm happy about that. The motos were tough. I got two bad starts and in the second moto, I crashed on the first lap, which put me in dead last at the beginning of the moto. I'm definitely looking forward to next weekend."
Dilan Schwartz | 20-14 for 18th overall
"This was a better weekend for sure. I was upfront in moto one but had two tip-overs that cost me a better result. In moto two I didn’t get that great of a start, but still salvaged 14th. Onto next weekend!"