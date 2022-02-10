Well, so far through five rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, there have been some wild incidents and the crew has had their hands full on several occasions.

The AMA has done a better job of explaining penalties so far this season too, as post-race penalty reports have been provided by the AMA following each the conclusion of each round. Let’s take a look at the post-race communication directly from the AMA.

While several riders are on a list of “Written Warning, 6-Month Probation” there has not been an exact word on the next step. Essentially, a six-month probation will be through the finish of supercross. We imagine anyone on the probation list will receive a position and/or points penalty and fine if they are involved in another damaging incident.

Note: These penalties and information are directly from the AMA post-race penalty reports.

Round 1 — Anaheim 1 Supercross

250SX

No Infractions

450SX

No Infractions

Racer X Note: No, neither Justin Barcia’s move on Jason Anderson nor Marvin Musquin’s move on Malcolm Stewart in the 450SX main event received penalties. Again, do not yell at us for any of these penalties (or lack of) in this post, these are handed out by the AMA, we are just relaying the message.