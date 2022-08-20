Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for the tenth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It’s race day! Good morning race fans! Coming to you live from the beautiful Budds Creek Motocross Park as the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes over the Mechanicsville, Maryland, facility for the tenth round.

Once again, the weather for today should be great—although it might be a little warmer today than last week. The chance of rain that we expected has now moved to Sunday as we should be set with a high in the 80s for a tough day of racing for those on track. Coming off a cooler day at Unadilla MX, riders will be focused on recovery moreso today than last week. If things are not going your way, it will be an even hotter day.