Race Day Feed: Budds Creek

Race Day Feed Budds Creek

August 20, 2022 7:30am
by:

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for the tenth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It’s race day! Good morning race fans! Coming to you live from the beautiful Budds Creek Motocross Park as the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes over the Mechanicsville, Maryland, facility for the tenth round.

Once again, the weather for today should be great—although it might be a little warmer today than last week. The chance of rain that we expected has now moved to Sunday as we should be set with a high in the 80s for a tough day of racing for those on track. Coming off a cooler day at Unadilla MX, riders will be focused on recovery moreso today than last week. If things are not going your way, it will be an even hotter day.

The holeshot stripe at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland.
The holeshot stripe at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland. Align Media

In the premier class, we are witnessing one of the closest championship battles in history—and the stats back that up. This battle between Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton is separated by only a single point—which is only the third time since 2005 that P1 and P2 have been separated by less than ten points after the first nine rounds. Only the 2007 battle between Tim Ferry and Andrew Short was closer as those two were tied in points after the ninth round! There was the season where the Ryans (Villopoto and Dungey) were separated by only seven points in 2011. 

But, 2022 is the first season since 2005 where both P1 and P2 are over 400 points. These top two are on another level this year and it has been unbelievable to watch. Although a little distant from the lead two, Jason Anderson has been ripping as he is putting together his best Pro Motocross season to date. Expect some great racing between the top two, as well as Aaron Plessinger, Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Dylan Ferrandis, Christian Craig, Joey Savatgy, Shane McElrath, oh and Antonio Cairoli! The #222 is back for this weekend as his final Pro Motocross event of the summer (yes, he will be racing for Team Italy at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations).

Chase Sexton with the extra red on his Honda CRF450R this weekend.
Chase Sexton with the extra red on his Honda CRF450R this weekend. Align Media
Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States409
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States408
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States325
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany304
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States273
Full Standings

In the 250 Class, despite a rough weekend of racing last go round at Unadilla MX that had several, uncharacteristic crashes and landing off the overall podium, Jett Lawrence still enters today with a healthy points lead over his brother Hunter. Somehow, Hunter has yet to win an overall this summer! He has been so close on several occasions but it has not worked out. Round nine winner Jo Shimoda remains in third as he continues to best Pro Motocross season to date. Shimoda remains the only rider not named Jett Lawrence to claim an overall win this season. In fourth sits Justin Cooper, who you could argue would have a 1-1 day at his home race if not for a small mistake. J-Coop continue to build back towards 2021 form following his slower start after his foot injury. Things have looked good the last few races for the #32.

A few last-minute things to note: as we covered yesterday in our First Look preview video and earlier today in our 10 Things to Watch feature, 19-year-old Guillem Farres is making his U.S. debut with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. The Spanish rider will be aboard a #109 YZ250F, replacing an injured Nick Romano who suffered a season-ending thumb injury this week. With Romano, Matthew LeBlanc (collarbone), and Levi Kitchen (wrist) sidelined, the team will have Justin Cooper, Nate Thrasher, and Farres under the tent this weekend. The Star team expects Farres to turn some heads today.

Kawasaki teammate Seth Hammaker and Ryder DiFrancesco are both scratches today following the Unadilla National. Hammaker had a huge get off last weekend in the first moto then sat out moto two. DiFrancesco finishes inside the top ten in the first moto but a rock hit his shoulder in the second moto and he was unable to finish the second moto.

Guillem Farres
Guillem Farres Align Media
Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia391
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia365
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan351
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States316
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States227
Full Standings

Tune in to all the action from Budds Creek Motocross Park today—remember, James Stewart will serve as the color commentator alongside play-by-play man Jason Weigandt.

Following the delayed announcement of Team USA for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations that usually comes at the Unadilla National, we are set to have the team reveled today right before the start of the first motos.

Riders are taking to the track now for the first qualifying sessions.

First Qualifying Session

250 Class

In the first 250 Class B qualifying session, Zach Williams topped the field with a 2:05.078, over Hunter Cross (2:05.311), Maxwell Sanford (2:06.97), Chandler Baker (2:06.613), and Gage Stine (2:06.654). Baker and Stine were racing at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch as they transition to the pro scene.

In the first 250 Class A qualifying session, it was RJ Hampshire with the top time early on. However, Justin Cooper put in a 1:59.132 to take the top time. Then, it was Jett Lawrence’s 1:58.444 as the first sub-1:59. Late in the session, both Pierce Brown (1:58.425) and Max Vohland (1:58.411) put in heaters to take the top two spots as Vohland puts his #36 machine in P1.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Max Vohland 17:00.1291:58.411 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
2Pierce Brown 15:30.2871:58.425 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
3Jett Lawrence 16:48.4901:58.444 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Justin Cooper 17:48.6441:59.132 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Nate Thrasher 15:18.6291:59.246 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450 Class

For the first 450 Class A qualifying session, Eli Tomac was sitting P1 with a 1:57.945 over Ken Rorczen’s 1:57.973, Antonio Cairoli’s 1:58.198 and Chase Sexton’s 1:58.321. Joey Savatgy put in a heater of 1:57.814 on the last lap of the session to take the top time away from Tomac at the very end of the session.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Joey Savatgy 15:25.6781:57.814 Thomasville, GA United States KAW KX450SR
2Eli Tomac 15:24.0221:57.945 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Ken Roczen 15:28.9111:57.973 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
4Antonio Cairoli 15:44.9771:58.198 Patti, Sicily Italy KTM 450 SX-F
5Chase Sexton 16:34.6331:58.321 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results

