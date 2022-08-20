Clash of the Titans
Just a couple races ago it sure seemed like all the momentum in the 450 Class belonged to Eli Tomac. He’d won a ton of races in a row and had taken over the points lead from Chase Sexton. Well, Tomac still looks strong, but Sexton sure came out of the break with both guns blazing! The Honda HRC rider was unreal at Unadilla, coming from behind in both motos to not only catch Tomac, but leave him in the dust. Sexton now leads by a single point over Tomac. Will Tomac get the red plate back at Budds Creek, or will Sexton stretch the gap? –Aaron Hansel
Round Two
We had some heavy hitters return last week in the form of Malcolm Stewart, Dean Wilson, and of course, the 2021 champ, Dylan Ferrandis. Stewart and Wilson were 15th and 16th overall, while Ferrandis went 4-10 for seventh overall. That just shows how gnarly the nationals are, and how difficult it is to jump into a season that’s already been raging. Now that these three have an idea of the current pace, will they climb up the ladder a bit at what will be, for them, round two? –Hansel
Buds with Budds
Justin Barcia isn’t having a disastrous season, but he’s also not doing as well as he usually does—in the past we’ve grown accustomed podium appearances, and even the occasional win from the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider. Well, the good news for Barcia fans is, he’s historically been pretty good at Budds Creek. The worst he’s ever finished there is sixth (2019), and he even won there in 2015. Can Barcia use a track that’s been good to him to improve his results this weekend? –Hansel
He’s Mortal
Turns out, Jett Lawrence is actually a mere mortal. Lawrence, who’s been so incredibly good all season, finally had, at least for him, an off-day. He crashed multiple times and didn’t even end up on the overall podium, going 7-2 for fourth overall. It had to have been nice for the competition to get some relief, but don’t expect it to happen again at Budds Creek. The last time Lawrence had something go bad it was when his motor let go at RedBud, and after that, he went on a winning streak that lasted for five motos. Expect him to be back on point this weekend. –Hansel
Backup Completed
What’s worse, not getting a win, or not backing up the only win you have with another? Fortunately for Jo Shimoda, he doesn’t have to think about that because he recorded his second overall win of the season at Unadilla. He was brilliant too, winning the first moto by a mile over Hunter Lawrence and battling his way to third in the second moto to secure the overall. Whatever Shimoda is doing during the week is working, because he’s really been turning up the heat lately. Can he make it three wins this weekend? –Hansel
He’s Back. Maybe.
We’ve seen some stark ups and downs from Justin Cooper so far this season. After coming back from a serious foot injury that caused him to miss Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Cooper has ridden a roller coaster in the results, at times clearly off the pace, then seemingly back on form, only to stumble slightly at subsequent rounds. But things have been pretty good lately, and he even won the second moto at Unadilla, his second moto win of the season. It might be too early to definitively declare that Cooper is back, but it’s starting to look that way. –Hansel
New Star, Who Dis?
You might see a #109 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F and think, “Who is that?” Well, it is Guillem Farres. “Who?” You might still be thinking. The 19-year-old Spanish native has been racing a KTM 250 SX-F in the EMX250 class and the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), but he landed a ride with the Star squad for this weekend as Nick Romano (thumb), Matthew LeBlanc (collarbone), and Levi Kitchen (wrist) are all sidelined. Farres looks to turn heads tomorrow aboard his new ride. He and the Star team are both excited for the #109’s debut. -Mitch Kendra
.@StarRacingYam's new recruit for the Budds Creek National this weekend: 19-year-old Spanish rider Guillem Farres. Farres said he is excited to make his U.S. debut tomorrow. 📸 | @ProMotocross | @racerxonline | #ProMotocross#Motocross#MX2022#2022BuddsCreekpic.twitter.com/QMtnvs8L93— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) August 19, 2022
AC222 Gives It Another Go
Antonio Cairoli ended his run in the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway with a disappointing 40-39 for 40th overall after tweaking his knee in the first moto. After saying he did not having the opportunity to race the full 12-round championship, the Italian is having one final shot at Pro Motocross in 2022 (we are not counting the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, although he is confirmed as a member of Team Italy). Cairoli raced at Budds Creek Motocross Park in the 2007 MXoN event but is making his Pro Motocross Budds Creek National debut at the facility this weekend. How will the #222 fare this weekend? -Kendra
Bubba’s Back!
While he will not be racing this weekend as he officially retired a few years ago, James Stewart is making his return to Budds Creek Motocross Park. The Florida native will serve as the color commentator alongside play-by-play man Jason Weigandt in the TV booth, providing his insight on the historical track and racing action on the track. This is the circuit where the “Bubba Scrub” really became a thing in 2003, essentially changing the game nowadays. It will be great to have Stew back at the races, especially to hear his takes live. -Kendra
The October 2022 Issue of Racer X Illustrated
Risky Business
Twenty years ago, James Stewart unveiled his new “Bubba Scrub” maneuver at the 2003 Budds Creek National, instantly changing the game of motocross/supercross—as well as the risks.
#24 Top Three?
RJ Hampshire earned his first career overall win at this facility in 2018 after 2-1 finishes. This season, the gritty rider has been not landed on the overall podium yet—but do not count him out. After getting injured by a metal stake on the side of the track, Hampshire returned at High Point Raceway and has been battling inside the top ten each weekend. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider wants to finish off his season strong—could he land on the overall podium today? -Kendra
Bonus: MXoN Team USA
Following the delayed announcement of Team USA for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations that usually comes at the Unadilla National, we are set to have the team reveled today right before the start of the first motos. We expect the top two 450 Class riders Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac to race on 450cc machines at the event and—as we have been covering on the site—the final spot aboard a 250F was between Christian Craig and Justin Cooper. Craig has yet to represent the U.S. whereas Cooper raced the event for the first time in 2019 with Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne. I said on our first look video yesterday, I was good with either rider going to give their best effort and they will be on the same bike either way: the veteran Craig will check MXoN off his bucket list and J-Coop would like a shot at redemption after things turned south in ’19. Tune in later today to see who officially gets the final spot on the roster. #RaiseItForUSA -Kendra