Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra preview the 2022 Budds Creek National for the 10th round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Lars Van Berkel, who happened to hit Roger De Coster in the first turn at Washougal, presented The Man with a bottle of wine as an apology. Kendra also catches up with Pro Motocross debutant Guillem Farres before catching up with privateer Justin Rodbell about his summer.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Main image: Align Media

6D Helmets

