Unadilla man! That’s right, round nine of the Lucas AMA Oil Pro Motocross Championship is already in the books, and there’s plenty to talk about when it comes to this race, including a new points leader!

I first started heading to ‘Dilla in 1996 as a mechanic and I have to say, I was pretty let down by what I saw there. I went in hearing these, green-grass-as-tall-as-your-radiators-when-you-head-out-for-practice stories, and videos of past USGP’s of chocolate-colored dirt and old-school roughness. I expected a lot and when I showed up, I got a rocky, dry, blown-out track that wasn’t great.

This year it looked a little drier and looser than usual, although there’s a fine line between what we saw on Saturday and the rut-cross that happens when you throw a bunch of water on it or it rains. The riders I texted with all weren’t fans of the track this year and I’m not sure what was up with the prep.

But you know, like Hangtown, generally Unadilla has come a long way and is much better prepped now. The days of riders showing up with “U-NO-Dilla” on the back of their pants like RC did are over but something I’ve wondered, same as Washougal, why can’t you just move the track over to the fresher dirt? Same basic layout, just get some of that primo dirt going. Anyway, Unadilla is a pretty solid track and you gotta love the history of the place.

People just don’t do to Eli Tomac what Chase Sexton did to Tomac at Unadilla. Catching him from a ways back in moto one and dropping him, and then doing the same thing again in moto two to go 1-1, and take the points lead away? Yeah, wow! Look, we know Unadilla isn’t Tomac’s favorite track (he’s got one win there in the 250MX class in his career) but still. He’s Eli Tomac. Wow, what a ride by Sexton and after winning that last moto at Washougal (he told me that was his biggest career win in SX or MX ever but did someone check in with him after this weekend?) he’s certainly on a roll.