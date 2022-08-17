250 Words: Canada’s New Hope

You ripped off three wins in the last four. You really kind of came alive. Early in the season, you won round one, but then were you sick? What was going on around the middle of the series?

Round one I went out, I got second in the first moto and ended up coming from 35th or something and then winning the round. Then Monday after, I got really sick. I could barely move. I laid in my bed all day just for five days straight. Super sick, throwing up. Just gnarly. Then with the second round, same thing. I had no energy. I was struggling to breathe and everything. I went 4-3-4 for fourth overall, or something. Then going into the third round, I was still a little bit sick. Then I ended up hurting my tailbone on the seat or the sub-frame. I couldn’t sit down on it, so that was pretty sore. I was struggling with that and still with the breathing and it was 42 degrees Celsius. Probably almost a hundred in Fahrenheit. Just still struggling with the breathing. Got back to Ontario. Went to Walton, and going into Walton it was just stop the bleeding for points. We did that. I lost one point, but I wasn’t the points leader at the time. Then going to Gopher, I went 2-2. Starting to feel better. Starting to feel like myself again on the bike. Then went to Sand Del Lee and ended up crashing doing starts. I hit this big boulder in the grass that I didn’t see.

I did not hear this.

I ended up crashing and hurting my shoulder going in. Didn’t think I was going to line up after practice. Didn’t think I was going to race, and ended up going 1-1 on the day. Getting a little bit of luck in that second moto with Harrison going down and Racine getting hung up with that lapper on the last lap. It ended up working out in my favor, so that helped. Then going to River Glade, that whole day at River Glade I felt really good at the bike. I started feeling like I did at the start of the year. I started feeling good again. I ended up going 2-1 battling with Natzke there. Then going to Deschambault, I went 2-2 on the day for the overall. I struggled there with tear-offs. I didn’t get the best start and I ran out of tear-offs five, ten minutes into the first moto. So, that was a rough second moto there with no tear-offs, because the sand is so sticky. There were puddles on the track from the sprinklers. The sprinklers broke. I ended up leaving there with a 23-point lead.

A lot of ups and downs. At different points were you like, “I got this thing?” “This title is gone?”

Yeah, so after Pilot Mound, after I hurt my tailbone and after I was sick and all that, I was 22 points back and I was in third. Then we just turned it around and got on a roll and kept it going.

When you were sick and all that, were you able to practice or was it just nothing going on?

I didn’t ride once while I was in BC and Alberta and Manitoba. I didn’t ride once.

In a way, you got help from [Josiah] Natzke showing up. He’s taking points away when you weren’t 100 percent. So, that helped you out a little bit because he had missed the first three rounds. So, in a way, you’re like, thanks for showing up, man.

Yeah, for sure. He definitely took some points away from him [Harrison] and probably helped me out a little bit.