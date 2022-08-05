Results Archive
How to Watch: MXGP of Sweden

How to Watch MXGP of Sweden

August 5, 2022 1:00pm
by:

As the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship remains in the midst of its' two weekends break, the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship continues this week at Loretta Lynn Ranch. Be sure to keep up with all the racing this week in Tennessee.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series also remains on a hiatus until the beginning of September when the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC commences on September 10-11.

But the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be in action for the 15th round MXGP of Sweden on August 6-7. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Sweden

     EMX125, EMX250 Races
    Sunday, August 7
    Uddevalla
    Uddevalla SE Sweden
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      August 6 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      August 6 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      August 7 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      August 7 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 7 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      August 7 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      August 7 - 7:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      August 7 - 10:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia605
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland483
3Jorge Prado Spain465
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands442
5Maxime Renaux France441
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium590
2Tom Vialle France567
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany469
4Kevin Horgmo Norway410
5Thibault Benistant France378
Full Standings

Other Links

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Sardegna

MXGP of Sweden Race Center
MXGP of Sweden Timetable
MXGP of Sweden MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Sweden MX2 Entry List

Track Map

The 2022 MXGP of Sweden layout.
The 2022 MXGP of Sweden layout. MXGP

Main image courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

