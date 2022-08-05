As the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship remains in the midst of its' two weekends break, the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship continues this week at Loretta Lynn Ranch. Be sure to keep up with all the racing this week in Tennessee.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series also remains on a hiatus until the beginning of September when the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC commences on September 10-11.

But the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be in action for the 15th round MXGP of Sweden on August 6-7. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule