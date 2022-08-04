Open Pro Sport is Wide Open

Ryder DiFrancesco (Kawasaki) struck first in the Open Pro Sport first moto on Tuesday, but the second moto on Wednesday proved the #23 will not have an easy task on hand for the next two motos. Just as he did in the first moto, Heat Harrison (Honda) snagged the holeshot and led the field ahead of Cole Martinez (Honda). Towers, who had that great ride earlier in the day in the 250 Pro Sport class, had an issue off the gate, refired his bike, and took off dead, dead last at the field was already heading into the ten commandments. Chance Hymas (Honda) quicky made his way into second and then Hymas took over the lead when Harrison went wide exiting storyland as Martinez and DiFrancesco ran third and fourth, but both got around Harrison on the second lap. With the moto starting early in the evening, the sun started to create shadows on the deep ruts.

Caden Braswell (GasGas) ran fifth ahead of Gage Linville (Yamaha), Talon Hawkins (Husqvarna), Jayden Clough (Yamaha), Patrick Murphy (Yamaha), and Cole Bradford (GasGas) rounded out the top ten. DiFrancesco got up to second but then Braswell quickly jumped his way into second place! Hymas was smooth out front and it appeared it was his race as he started to open up a slight gap on the DiFrancesco vs Braswell battle. But then after a few laps, Braswell caught Hymas! The top three tightened up and then Braswell made a pass into the lead exiting the long sand turn before the finish line. Then, Braswell got wild coming through the finish line and accidently jumped off the track! Instead of gassing it, he let up, allowing DiFrancesco to take the top spot before joining right behind the #23.

DiFrancesco got clean air and then endoed on the inside most part of the track two turns from the ten commandments! The bike slammed the #23 on the back and the mistake handed the lead back to Braswell! Behind them, Clough got by DiFrancesco, then caught up to the rear wheel of Hymas before easily taking over third place. On the last lap, Clough jumped up to second place in a impressive ride. Towers charged from dead last to finish eighth.

DiFrancesco enters the final moto (Saturday on 12:30 p.m. local time) with 1-4 finishes over Martinez’ 4-3, Braswell’s 7-1, Clough’s 6-2, and Gage Linville’s (Yamaha) 2-6.