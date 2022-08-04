Results Archive
Gallery: Loretta Lynn's Wednesday

August 4, 2022 2:00pm
by:

Our own Align Media is at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch for the 41st annual event this week to capture all the action, from creek play to the motos to the podium interviews and everything in between.

Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, and Mike Emery all contribute here at Racer X and have created Align Media, a collective media group. Make sure to check out all their best photos from race day and follow them on Instagram @align.with.us.

Here are some of their best photos from Wednesday at the Ranch.

  • AL1_6247 Align Media
  • AL1_7000 Align Media
  • AL1_7559 Align Media
  • AL1_6639 Align Media
  • AL1_5919 Align Media
  • AL1_7541 Align Media
  • AL1_7507 Align Media
  • AL1_6953 Align Media
  • AL1_6186 Align Media
  • AL1_7430 Align Media
  • AL1_7319-2 Align Media
  • AL2_4322 Align Media
  • AL2_9926 Align Media
  • AL2_4200 Align Media
  • AL2_3867 Align Media
  • AL2_1141 Align Media
  • AL2_0473 Align Media
  • AL1_7942 Align Media
  • AL2_3951 Align Media
  • AL2_4497 Align Media
  • AL2_4010 Align Media
  • AL2_0142 Align Media
  • AL2_0920 Align Media
  • AL2_9997 Align Media
  • AL1_8194 Align Media
Gavin Towers
Gavin Towers Align Media
