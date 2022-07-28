MX vs ATV Returns as Official Video Game Partner of Loretta Lynn's

“Thanks to the support of THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios, the MX vs ATV franchise has become interwoven into the fabric of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship and the addition of Legends as the event’s official video game has deepened to their involvement,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports. “The opportunity for Loretta Lynn Ranch to become a playable track brings this legendary venue into homes of race fans around the world and further deepens the connections this event has to the racing community in a truly unique way.”

MX vs ATV Legends was released to the marketplace in June with the franchise’s most immersive worlds and realistic gameplay to date. Players can pursue victory on both two wheels or four, with dirt-bikes, ATVs, and UTVs with a refined physics system to make the riding and driving experience more rewarding than ever. New, massive, open environments are available for exploration, while the introduction of a career mode gives players a chance to endure through the risks and rewards of becoming a world-class racer in both the supercross and motocross disciplines. The new “Trails” mode presents the unique nature and high intensity of outdoor racing, with new surprises along the way that require adaptability. The always popular customization element allows players to make both rider and vehicle their own, with the latest gear, parts, and accessories from the industry’s most well-known brands. Group play is also encouraged, with both two-player split screen and 16-player online mode.

The MX vs ATV franchise made its debut in 2005 with Unleashed, which became the first game to feature both dirt bikes and ATVs together. Ever since, developers have maintained a commitment to push the boundaries and break new ground in gameplay, with an enhanced realism of riding physics with each installment. MX vs ATV Legends combines 17 years of research and development to provide the most compelling and immersive motocross game to hit the marketplace.

For six days, August 1-6, the small, rural town of Hurricane Mills in Middle Tennessee, will become the global epicenter of the motocross world as athletes young and old look to add their names to the decorated Loretta Lynn’s legacy and the jaw-dropping Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Trophy. Thousands of riders will converge on these hallowed grounds in a pursuit of an AMA National Championship across 36 different classes of competition for riders of all ages and progressive skill levels.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.