International Motocross Museum to Hold Fundraiser Event September 21

The following press release is from the International Motocross Museum (IMM):

International Motocross Museum, IMM, to hold second fundraiser event Sept 21.

Rare is it when history has the opportunity to repeat itself. But that’s exactly what’s going to happen for die-hard motocross fans when the International Motocross Museum hosts a second fundraising event. Last year’s premier event was a sellout and was thought by many to be a once in a lifetime opportunity, but the IMM will be making history anew by hosting “An Evening with the Champions II.”

If you missed the first event, now is your chance to spend a day and an evening with legends like Rick “Too Hip” Johnson, Bob “Hurricane” Hannah, Tony DiStefano, Gerrit Wolsink, Heikki Mikkola, Jeff Smith, Gunnar Lindstrom and their fabulous factory bikes. They are right now negotiating with several of the other top US riders from that era.

The Evening with the Champions II fundraiser is actually more like a day with the Champions and will be held at the fabulous Pinstripes restaurant in the north Chicago area. The date is Wednesday September 21, just days before the historic Motocross of Nations on Sept 24th and 25th. at the world-famous Red Bud motocross park – just a short drive from the IMM venue.

Individual Deluxe tickets are $500 per seat, but this year they also have table discounts of 20%; buy a table of 12 and each ticket is only $400 per person. This is for the whole day and a deluxe sit-down evening dinner, a great way for your business or group to be part of this wonderful event. You can also bid to sit at the table of your favorite rider! All details are available on the website.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event and/or museum, check the website contact link, they will get back with you promptly.

Thanks to Terry Good, we have the best collection of motocross works bikes and memorabilia in the world. The Museum will display the personal collections of Les Archer, Ake Jonsson and other champion riders, over 125 works and other legendary motocross bikes, historic memorabilia and incredible stories of the riders, engineers and mechanics of these bikes.

The IMM is a registered 501 (c) 3 charity. All funds raised will go to support the Museum and its future 100,000 square foot home. If you cannot make the event, please consider a generous tax-deductible donation to support the Museum or visit the gift shop for some really incredible gift ideas – one more easy way to support your Museum!