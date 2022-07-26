Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan may be the most talked about amateur rider since the likes of James Stewart and Ricky Carmichael came through, and now he’s starting to really back up the hype. At the recent RedBud Scouting Moto Combine, Deegan dominated both motos ahead of some of the best A and B amateur riders in the country over two 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos. It certainly raised some eyebrows about the youngster’s plans moving forward as he now prepares to race the B class at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch next week.
Aside from the win and the hype that continues to build, Deegan feels he’s still learning and trying to make all the right steps as he works toward the professional ranks. In between his win at RedBud and the upcoming Loretta Lynn’s, we caught up with Deegan to hear his thoughts on the Combine and the future that lays ahead.
Racer X: That’s the first combine you did. What did you learn from the experience itself?
Haiden Deegan: It was super cool. I’ve never gone to a combine like that. Never even raced a moto that long before, ever in my career. So, it was definitely cool racing something like that, 30-minute motos. Rough track, since they had all the amateur kids during the day racing as well. It was challenging. It was fun, though. I had a lot of preparation for the up-and-coming race. I really wanted to win. I just really trained hard for that. Just really cool how they do the combine for all these amateur kids. I think 24 got picked for that one. It was definitely a cool step.
Obviously, you kind of dominated the day. Like you said, you want to go in to win, but did you surprise yourself a little bit with how smooth everything went on the day and how well it worked out for you?
Yeah, definitely. I was actually surprised in the first qualifying. I qualified first by two seconds. I was like, geez. I set some good laps, and I was just super happy that I could do that right off the bat. Feel to myself like the work is paying off. It was good. I was really happy with how the day went.
I think you said on the Staging Area show that you train with the Star guys week in and week out. You do those 30’s at The GOAT Farm, but it’s always a little bit different in race conditions. So, how did it feel doing two 30’s in a moto, versus maybe just doing it with those guys at the farm?
At the farm, we’re doing motos with Levi [Kitchen], Justin [Cooper]. They’re all super-fast riders. So, the whole moto, we’re just going at it super hard the whole time. It’s very tiring. But compared to the combine, I raced that moto, and I had some good starts. I was able to hold the lead off the bat. I didn’t feel like I got that tired. I had more in me. I felt like if I were in a little bit more of a situation where I was battling the whole time, it would have been a lot harder. But it was very hard keeping that pace, running up front like that. I had to stay in a good mental game, too, and not crack at all because there was a lot of pressure.
It’s a national track, which is something you guys don’t get the chance to race all the time as amateurs. Sometimes the track is a little bit more condensed, or something like that. What was the challenge, or the experience like of racing a full-fledged national track in front of fans and everything like that?
It was very cool racing that with all the fans and everything like that because we raced the day before so there were a lot of fans there. The way I do it, I really feed off the fans. If I hear fans yelling and stuff, that just gets me hyped up. The first lap when I came around, I heard all the air horns and the fans yelling and I was like, "This is sick. I can’t wait to do this when I turn pro more often." So, it was really fun.
In terms of the coaching aspect of it, they have you doing a lot during the day. You’re on a factory program already to a degree, but were there things you felt like, from working with different coaches who you don’t normally work with, that you actually did learn and get some valuable experience from with it?
Yeah. I learned some definitely different things that I’ve never used before. We were doing segments, like to show where you’re faster. There’s three seconds on the track that you're faster in segment one, slower in segment two. My coach was Michael Byrne. It was really cool how we could look at the segments and be able to be like, "You’re off here by a good amount, but you gain a lot here." We looked at that part of the track and found ways to make speed there. It was just really cool showing all that.
How much different was the feedback you got from Byrner versus what you would normally train with? Is it kind of eye-opening to see it from a different perspective even?
Yeah, definitely. I train with Swanny [Gareth Swanepoel], so he definitely is a great trainer. He knows a ton. Training with Michael [Byrne], it’s different to see it. Everyone has a little bit different perspective. I know Michael is a great coach, so it was cool to get his perspective on it. They were fairly close, Swanny and Michael. They were pretty close with coaching.
We now have Combines, there’s Supercross Futures and a lot of this stuff kind of fits into the amateur mold a little bit differently. What do you think of the combine as an event compared to some of the amateur stuff that you already have done? Did you like it more? Did you wish some things were different with it?
I enjoyed it a lot. I like racing Loretta’s and all these amateur nationals, but the combine really opened my eyes to longer motos. No races really do that. Spring-A-Ding actually was the first one to really give us a longer moto. I think it was like 25 minutes, and that was awesome that they could do that for us. But, these amateur nationals, most of them, you’re just running really short races. It doesn’t really set you up well to go pro. If you were to go straight from amateurs to pro just racing normal amateur races, it really doesn’t set you up well. That’s why I think these combines take it to the next level before you turn pro doing these long motos and getting used to it.
How is that fitting into your schedule? Is it kind of hard to make time to train for a different kind of event? Loretta’s or Mini O’s, they’re shorter sprint races, but like you say, you train for 30-minute motos. So, how do you kind of balance that out as well?
I do the same exact step-by-step training as all the guys on the Star team that race pro. Once or twice a week we’ll do sprints. We have Jeannie Carmichael. She’s very hard on us. We practice doing three-lap sprints, getting your time quick and pushing really hard at the beginning to get fast laps, and then being able to hold that. We even do 20-minute motos sometimes to see how fast we can go the whole moto. We have accountability, so the first five laps, if we don’t hit this lap time, she makes us redo the moto. So, it really sets us up to do good at these amateur nationals.
Loretta’s is right around the corner. How do you feel like this kind of event prepped you for Loretta’s? It obviously was probably a big confidence boost to win, but also see a real track and all this training you did beyond it. Do you feel like it was a huge step for you with Loretta’s?
Yeah, definitely. I was excited to win that. It kind of gave me a little bit of a confidence boost, but I know I’ve got a lot of work to do before I race pro. Got some more work to do. It opened my eyes to something new, which I enjoyed. I’m happy to race Loretta’s. I want to see what I can do there and hopefully do the same thing that I did at the combine.
Main image by Mitch Kendra