Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan may be the most talked about amateur rider since the likes of James Stewart and Ricky Carmichael came through, and now he’s starting to really back up the hype. At the recent RedBud Scouting Moto Combine, Deegan dominated both motos ahead of some of the best A and B amateur riders in the country over two 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos. It certainly raised some eyebrows about the youngster’s plans moving forward as he now prepares to race the B class at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch next week.

Aside from the win and the hype that continues to build, Deegan feels he’s still learning and trying to make all the right steps as he works toward the professional ranks. In between his win at RedBud and the upcoming Loretta Lynn’s, we caught up with Deegan to hear his thoughts on the Combine and the future that lays ahead.

Racer X: That’s the first combine you did. What did you learn from the experience itself?

Haiden Deegan: It was super cool. I’ve never gone to a combine like that. Never even raced a moto that long before, ever in my career. So, it was definitely cool racing something like that, 30-minute motos. Rough track, since they had all the amateur kids during the day racing as well. It was challenging. It was fun, though. I had a lot of preparation for the up-and-coming race. I really wanted to win. I just really trained hard for that. Just really cool how they do the combine for all these amateur kids. I think 24 got picked for that one. It was definitely a cool step.

Obviously, you kind of dominated the day. Like you said, you want to go in to win, but did you surprise yourself a little bit with how smooth everything went on the day and how well it worked out for you?

Yeah, definitely. I was actually surprised in the first qualifying. I qualified first by two seconds. I was like, geez. I set some good laps, and I was just super happy that I could do that right off the bat. Feel to myself like the work is paying off. It was good. I was really happy with how the day went.