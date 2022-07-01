Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: RedBud Moto Combine Raw

July 1, 2022 7:20pm | by:

The Scouting Moto Combine has returned in 2022 and the first of three races has concluded at RedBud. With coaches Michael Byrne, Jeff Stanton, Broc Glover, and Chad Reed helping a large cast of riders throughout the day, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan was the man of the day as he handily won both motos en route to the overall victory. Watch some raw action from both motos on Friday at RedBud.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Scouting Moto Combine Overall Results

