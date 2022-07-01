The Scouting Moto Combine has returned in 2022 and the first of three races has concluded at RedBud. With coaches Michael Byrne, Jeff Stanton, Broc Glover, and Chad Reed helping a large cast of riders throughout the day, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan was the man of the day as he handily won both motos en route to the overall victory. Watch some raw action from both motos on Friday at RedBud.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Scouting Moto Combine Overall Results