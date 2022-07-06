With RedBud hosting its annual huge round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross as well as the first Scouting Moto Combine of the season, there were plenty of people to talk to. Jason Weigandt hosted the Friday night Staging Area show with guests Chad Reed, Aaron Plessinger, Michael Byrne and Haiden Deegan. Enjoy the podcast version of this one hour show, where AP talks about his RedBud memories and getting up to speed in 2022, Reed and Danger Boy Deegan share their thoughts on the amateur game then and now, and Reed and Byrne offer some of the inside secrets they shared with riders as coaches for the Scouting Combine.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Leatt, and AOMC.mx.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.