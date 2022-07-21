Westward we go, as the motocross industry will descend on the greater Portland, Oregon area for round eight of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Washougal, Washington. Easily the most picturesque round of the series, the track is a mixed bag for the riders. Qualifying practice is the most agreeable time of the day as the dirt has some give and the base hasn’t fully hardened yet. As the sun rises over Mt. Hood, though, the track turns hard and slippery. The predictability is sucked out of the venue, and everyone has to change their riding style a bit. Aggression is not rewarded at Washougal and the deceiving dirt can bite you viciously if not respected.

Dirty Little Secrets

Another one of Washougal’s notable characteristics are the infamous afternoon shadows. Many parts of the track, especially the western side, are covered by a tree canopy. That drastic change in light wreaks havoc on riders’ ability to see ruts and bumps. Riders are literally flying blind for a second or two each time they enter these sections as their eyes adjust to the low light conditions. As some of those sections are fast descents into rutty braking bumps, saying that riders dislike this aspect would be putting it mildly. Many riders will try to use various goggle lenses (colored, darker, lighter) to lessen this impact but there is no absolute fix. Knowing that you’re about to lose vision and depth perception for a brief period is really the only way to prepare. Praying also helps.