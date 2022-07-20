Regardless, it’s been very impressive to see both riders raise their level lately with Tomac and Sexton going 1-2 in SEVEN straight motos. Remember when Jason Anderson won? Or Ken Roczen? Yeah, that was cute. Right now there’s no one on their level and I don’t imagine it changing anytime soon. Reminds me of that 2007 season when RC was part-time and he and James Stewart took off every single moto.

I don’t know how it’s going to end (I think ET will get this title if I had to bet) but Sexton is really deserving of praise here for the way he’s riding. Last year’s champion, Dylan Ferrandis, is coming back here soon and you figure he will be good in 2023, so he can give anyone a run for this title but right now, Sexton has to look like a heavy favorite for next year’s outdoor title, right?

As for Motocross of Nations, Tomac said on the show he’d like to sit down with Sexton to talk about who they want as the MX2 guy, but that it’s a little tough right now with them in a title chase! From what I know, it’s between Christian Craig and Justin Barcia for that spot, but Vuillemin made quite an impassioned plea to Tomac to move to the 250F for the race stating that it’s the 250 class that is often the key to winning the race (he’s right) and that ET, as the best rider, can deliver the best results on the smaller bike. ET didn’t dismiss that as crazy talk either so who knows? Can you imagine if Eli did drop down to a 250 and Team USA won? He’d be a legend for sure in many fans’ eyes.

Well, Jason Anderson didn’t make any mistakes and he ended up going 3-4 for third overall on the day. That seems about right—Jason has been his worst enemy this outdoor season but when he’s on, he’s the third best guy right now. He really showed some good fight in moto one when he rode about two seconds ahead of a Ryan Dungey, who was pushing very hard. In the second moto he fought his way to fourth and Craig was checked out in third so he settled in for a third overall.