Kawasaki Team Green™ Congratulates Amateur National Motocross Championship Racers

By qualifying to race at the prestigious Loretta Lynn's Ranch, each rider will receive a special gift pack from Team Green™. Synonymous with Loretta Lynn's is Kawasaki Team Green's "GREENVILLE," the area located right behind the starting line. All Kawasaki racers can bring their race bibs to Greenville to have the Team Green™ logo ironed on. Not only that, but everyone attending the event is welcome to stop by Greenville, where Team Green™ staff is there to help ALL racers with technical support and Kawasaki Genuine Parts.