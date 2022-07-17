Results Archive
Spring Creek National Video Highlights, Results, & Standings

July 17, 2022 10:50am | by:

Jett Lawrence claimed his sixth overall win of 2022 as Jo Shimoda finished 3-2 and Hunter Lawrence finished 2-5 for third overall.

In the 450 Class, it was Eli Tomac who was on fire, claiming two more moto wins as he continues his winning streak to now seven motos in a row. Chase Sexton finished 2-2 for second overall and Jason Anderson finished 3-4 for third overall. Following the day, Tomac takes over the points lead for the first time this season.

Watch the full highlights from the seventh round Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota.

Spring Creek National Overall Results

450 Class Overall Results

Motocross

Spring Creek (Millville) - 450

July 16, 2022
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States3 - 4 KAW KX450SR
4Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States5 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States United States4 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

250 Class Overall Results

Motocross

Spring Creek (Millville) - 250

July 16, 2022
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan3 - 2 Kawasaki KX250F
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 5 Honda CRF250R
4Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States6 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States5 - 4 Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

Championship Standings

450 Class Standings

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States317
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States312
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States245
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany236
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States220
Full Standings

250 Class Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia311
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia284
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan266
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States232
5Levi Kitchen
Washougal, WA United States180
Full Standings
