Brandon Hartranft | 28-13 for 16th overall

In the first practice I started up in third, so that was cool. I hung with the leaders a little bit. In Moto 1 I crashed and took a bar to the ribs and so, didn't score points. In Moto 2 I started around 12th and fought hard to finish 13th. I'm not happy with my finishes lately, but it's just part of the game. We're healthy and we're happy; by that I mean I’m making progress every weekend. The track was super gnarly. They added some rollers in some weird spots this year. This track gets very cupped out and develops its own rollers without any man-made rollers. But I got 16th overall. That's not ideal, but for not finishing Moto 1 it's not bad. We're looking forward to next weekend."

Marshal Weltin | 26-17 for 20th overall

"I'm pretty bummed overall on the day with how I rode in general. I had quite a bit of confidence coming off last weekend and, yeah… I don't know, I just fought everything all day. I think I was just overriding, kind of expecting a bit too much out of myself. In the first moto, I had three crashes. It's a bummer when you try that hard and you don't score any points. In Moto 2, I had a decent start and came out and looked in front of me and I was behind the whole field. I charged back to 17th. Overall I just struggled to find my flow today, but I'm really grateful to have the whole team behind me. Everyone worked hard all day. I have no complaints I've just got to do better on the track."

250 Class

Levi Kitchen | 8-2 for 4th overall

“In the first moto, I kind of had to work my way through from the back after a few mishaps but got up to eighth. The second moto was great, though! I got a good start and made a quick pass for second. I tried to run with Jett (Lawrence) as long as I could and had a few opportunities, but I rode it out and finished fourth overall.”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager Jensen Hendler:

“Levi Kitchen and the team did a lot of starts this week, and he had a great start in that second moto, and at one point, he was rubbing tires of Jett (Lawrence). He lost his flow a little bit but ended up second in that moto. We're very proud of him. If he keeps getting those starts, we’re going to see him running up front in a lot of motos.

RJ Hampshire | 4-5 for 5th overall

“We made it through another pretty solid day. The first moto, I had good speed and a lapper stalled in front of me and I jumped right into him and lost that podium. Second moto, I didn’t have a good start at all. All-in-all, we had some progress and a bit of positives today. We're working hard and the team is working hard also, we’ve had something special here for these last five or six rounds. We'll take this week to get healthy again and come out swinging for Millville.”