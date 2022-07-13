Every summer there are examples of privateers stepping up and just crushing it in the results. Throw in Southwick, where local knowledge is exponentially valuable, and you’ve got the potential for some pretty tremendous rides, one of which we saw from Chris Canning last weekend. The New England based racer went 12-12 for eleventh overall in the 450 class, the best result of a pro career that spans back to 2012. It can’t be attributed completely to his familiarity with Southwick soil either—he took twelfth in a moto the week prior at RedBud! With results like this, Canning was the clear choice for this week’s Privateer Profile.
Racer X: Chris how’s it going? That was quite the ride at Southwick!
Chris Canning: Yeah, thank you, I appreciate it. It was good. I got twelfth in the first moto at RedBud too, but I DNF’d the second moto so it didn’t look as good. [Laughs]
I noticed that! What happened in the second moto at RedBud?
I jumped The [LaRocco's] Leap a little awkwardly and cased it and bounced into the side of a guy who didn’t jump it. We got all tangled up and by the time I got up I was already getting lapped.
You qualified really well at Southwick.
I think it was sixth. [Jason] Anderson got me in the second practice. It was good man! I know this track really well, obviously, so I was able to go hard on the second lap and throw a heater in.
Check out Canning's wild ride in qualifying at The Wick 338.
Yeah, that’s that local knowledge right? The track is going to get rough and slow down in a hurry.
I was surprised Anderson was able to get that fast of a lap in the second practice. Everybody’s highs from the first one are what got them through. [Eli] Tomac, Max [Anstie], all of them were pretty much from the second lap.
Take us through your motos.
I had a good gate pick for the first moto, and [Ken] Roczen and Tomac were in front of me. I just went right to the outside edge of Roczen because I knew he was going to jump out good. My bike is good this year, but it’s still not as good as theirs. [Laughs] I knew he was going to jump out so I could follow him through the first turn, and it just happened to work out perfectly. I came out fourth or fifth out of the first turn and was mixing it up a little bit with them in the first few laps. Then they pulled away little by little, but I was able to hold my own and finish pretty well.
Every year there’s always someone who comes out and does pretty well. You came in at High Point and you’ve scored points in every moto except for the second moto at RedBud. How are you doing this!? I don’t want to say you’re off the couch because you have been riding, but you haven’t been on the grind all year like these guys have.
Believe it or not, it was kind of off the couch this year. I feel like I’ve always belonged up there, where I’m finishing, and the last few years I think I’ve proved that. But I don’t have any bike sponsors or anything like that. That comes out of my pocket and I don’t have the money to chase it like these guys do. This year I was leaning toward not doing any nationals at all because it’s so expensive. To do it as a privateer on a hard budget is tough. But Justin Cokinos, his first national was Southwick, and I’ve been training him for a couple years and he decided not to do Loretta’s this year. He said, "Let’s do nationals," so I was like, "All right, cool, I’ll do them with you." Then he got hurt and didn’t end up doing High Point or RedBud, but I was already committed. Luckily he was able to get out there for Southwick and he actually scored points in his first moto, which is pretty impressive. So I really was off the couch this year. For some reason I didn’t set any expectations and I think that almost helped me. I was just going out and doing whatever I could.
Well eleventh overall at Southwick is the result! That’s your best ever result as a pro, right?
[Laughs] Yeah. I have a couple twelfth places, but eleventh is my best so far.
How many more of the nationals are you going to do?
We’re opting out of Millville. I train kids, that’s what I do to make money, and I have some kids getting ready for Loretta’s. With it being so close I just can’t afford to miss the time with them. I’ve got title sponsors in place for Unadilla, Budds Creek, and Ironman, so I’ll do those three and that’ll be it.
Talk about the program you’ve got going in giving people the opportunity to be a title sponsor for a weekend.
I started doing it last year and I was getting a couple people per weekend. I don’t want to sound bad in saying this, but I don’t like handout requests. I hate asking people for money. I just don’t like doing it, so this year I’m trying to have one per weekend. It’s a little more money, but it allows me to push and promote their company, or whatever they want on the bike. I feel like that gives them a little more value. I put them on the bike, I do some posts about them, I give them a jersey, and whatever I can to show them appreciation. Luckily, with training kids and everything there are a lot of people who know what I’m about and know me as a person. It works out super well.
What are your goals for the rest of the season? Do you think you can put it in the top ten in one of these things?
Yeah that would be awesome. Obviously a top ten is the goal, but when you look at the top ten it’s pretty impressive. Not to say that I can’t do it, or that I don’t belong up there, but it’s tough to break into those guys. I’m working during the week training kids and doing stuff, so I don’t have the time and I can’t match the amount of effort they put in, but I think speed-wise, I can run that pace. It’s just putting myself in the right position in both motos.
What’s it like when you come back from a race like Southwick and you’re trying to teach the kids? Do they just want to talk about the national the whole time?Yeah, some of them do [Laughs] but we get back to the grind pretty quickly. A lot of them were at the race watching. I try to lead by example, so most of the stuff I teach they see me do. Then when I go to teach it, it makes it a lot easier because they see it work. It works out good. We live in a weird time in which trainers are popping up everywhere and collecting money. I try to keep everything, like prices, reasonable enough to where people can keep coming back and afford it. I don’t want them spending every dollar they have for one camp. I want them to be able to come out weekly.
How would one go about finding your classes?
There’s the Instagram account, @canningmxspeedest, and I also have my website, Canningmx.com. I want to say how much I appreciate my sponsors too. FXR, 6D, Powerband Racing, Motorbike Plus, Melo Designs, Evans Coolant, Spector, Dunlop, Loud Fuel Co., 100 Percent, ZRT, Traction MX, Renthal, Ride Engineering, Rekluse, Rocket Cycles, Moto Lab, Tamer Holeshot Devices, A and A Crane Corp., and everyone else, thank you!
Main image by Mitch Kendra