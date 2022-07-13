Introducing the SCOTT Iridescent Edition Prospect Goggles

The following press release is from Scott:

The fastest goggle in the galaxy!

The Iridescent Edition Prospect goggle from SCOTT is unlike any other moto goggle on planet earth. Designed in a unique, futuristic colorway and equipped with the latest technology, this race-ready goggle is sure to give you the warp speed you need when the gate drops.

Created with a purple frame that has subtle eye-catching effects, an Iridescent SCOTT logo that is manufactured with reflective, luminous colors that appear to change when seen from different angles and a purple Chrome Works Lens, this goggle is guaranteed to turn heads everywhere from Pala to Pluto!