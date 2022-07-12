Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Martin Brothers & Nicoletti to Preview Spring Creek on Pre-Race Show Friday Night

July 12, 2022 12:00pm | by:
The following press release is from the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team:

Martin – Nicoletti – Martin to be a part of the Monster Energy Staging Area Pre Race Show

Free to the public – Friday, 6:00 pm – Millville Vendor Area

CHESTERFIELD, SC Alex Martin has recently announced his retirement from full time racing and will be a guest at the Monster Energy Staging Area Pre Race show on Friday night at Millville. This will give a chance for the fans to hear from Alex and interact with his hometown crowd. To keep it light, he is scheduled to be joined by Phil Nicoletti and Jeremy Martin. Jason Weigandt will be the host for this show, so it promises to be fun and interesting along the way. You never know who else might show up!

This show is free to the public. They just need to find their way to the Monster stage in the vendor area at Millville at 6:00 PM.

If you are planning to attend the race, tickets can be purchased at the link below:

https://springcreekmxpark.ticketspice.com/2022-springcreek-mx-national

