Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac has got the ball fully rolling at the halfway point of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Coming off his third straight overall victory with a win at this weekend’s Southwick National, Tomac sits just one point behind championship leader Chase Sexton, who has been solid as a rock to hold position at the front after his opening round victory at Fox Raceway. The championship fight is quickly becoming a two-horse race and Tomac has now strung together five straight moto victories. It seems it may only be a matter of time before Tomac is in the lead of the championship as he eyes his fourth 450 class Pro Motocross title.

After the dust had settled at Southwick, Tomac spoke to the media in the post-race press conference about his torrid run.

Eli, four straight moto wins. Now you’ve closed it down within one point of the red plate. What is it about the middle of the season that gets you going?

Eli Tomac: Well, for me, early on, I’m usually, well at least this year, first race, it’s the first race on the Yamaha. Of course I was off from where I felt comfortable. We figured it out as a team, getting into a comfortable position. Now it’s just working on all conditions for the motorcycle. Having that trust is so important, just to make everything go the right way. I’m in the meat of the season of these tracks that I really enjoy riding. So mentally it’s like, if you’re looking forward to something it usually goes in a better direction. We’re just in a couple of rounds I really enjoy riding.