A week ago at RedBud, Jett Lawrence stood in disbelief on the side of the track after his engine let go while leading the first moto of the RedBud National. The resulting DNF gave his brother Hunter the points lead for the first time all season and left Jett with the duty of rebounding in a big way. Over the weekend at Southwick, Jett did just that as the reigning 250 class champion cruised to a 1-1 performance while Hunter struggled with some crashing, a chipped tooth, and bad starts.

As such, Jett went from seven points down of his brother to 15 points up in the blink of an eye. After it was all said and done, Jett spoke with the media in the post-race press conference about the rebound at Southwick.

Jett, you had a great day. Tell us about your day a little bit.

Jett Lawrence: It started off pretty well. Qualifying was funny. Before I even went out, I already had a flow in my mind, you could say. I already felt like I knew the flow. I went out and just flowed with the track straightaway and I was having a lot of fun. I was pretty amped to get into the racing. It looked like it was going to form up pretty nice. I was excited for that and getting both really good starts. The second one had a really good reaction. I got a bit excited and ended up coming across a bit too early. I was in, at least more than half of the straight in the really soft stuff. I ended up screwing myself a bit. But I cut under and was able to get another holeshot. I think that’s the most holeshots I’ve ever gotten in a day, or in my career being pro. So, I’m pumped. I just gelled with the track today. Just felt like at home when I was in Lommel really, just kind of flowing. Just trying to keep the bike light. Just having a good time.

What was the deal with that start? I watched you. You got shot out of a cannon. You were way out. It looked like it almost surprised you. Something happened about, ten bike lengths out of the gate. You had a clear holeshot and went sideways from there. You were able to salvage it. Tell us what happened.

I was talking to Jo[Shimoda] after in the little tent behind the podium. I’m like, “Did you flinch or something?” I swear something moved that made me flinch, and when I released the clutch a little bit, I had seen the gate actually drop. So, I just stayed committed. I don’t think if you asked me to do it again, I bet you 100 bucks I couldn’t. I ended up getting a really good jump. I’m like, Yeah, sweet!” But because I surprised myself a little bit, I was a smidge off balance. I’m like, “Well, I at least better stay committed with it.” I started going a bit ripe. But Justin, he got out and stayed in that rut. That’s why it’s a very important thing to get practice starts. It’s so important to get a good jump and stay straight. In the main, in the actual start it’s very important to stay in that rut. Because it’s not as soft. I ended up getting out of it. So, I got a bit excited. And Justin ended up pulling back past me. But I was able to cut under in the first turn and remake that position back, you could almost say. It was, not smooth sailing from there, but it was definitely nice not to get roosted on the first lap.