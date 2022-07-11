Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton put in a second consecutive 2-2 day for second overall at the Southwick National over the weekend. The problem with that is his championship rival Eli Tomac put together his second consecutive 1-1 performance to tighten up the points race to just a single point now. Sexton has had the points lead ever since his opening round victory at Fox Raceway at Pala and he’s been remarkably consistent along the way as well, but Tomac is on a roll now. Sexton knows the task at hand ahead of him as we move into the second half of the championship, but it’s also unfamiliar territory for him to be defending the red plate outdoors as he had never done it before in his career prior to this season.
After his sixth straight podium to start the year though, Sexton spoke with the media about his day at Southwick.
Known for your great starts, you didn’t have the best starts today, per se. Anything in particular? Obviously at the sand track you’re using paddle tires. Is that something that you’re not used to? Or what was off with your starts today?
Chase Sexton: My first moto start wasn’t horrible. I was in a good enough position. Obviously, Eli passed me. Second moto was not good. I think I sat there and just spun. I was probably outside the top ten. It’s hard to come through a pack that is this deep. Starts were not good. I think that’s one thing I’m going to focus on this next week. If you start up front it just makes your life a whole lot easier. For me, that’s a main priority. But other than that, I feel really good on the bike. I have never loved this place. I think my best overall finish is eighth. Second is a lot better than that. I was actually happy with my riding, with how I haven’t felt comfortable here and that second moto I actually kind of came alive towards the end. All in all, it’s positive and on to the next one.
What is it that you don’t like about Southwick?
I wouldn’t say it’s even the sand. With the hard bottom here, I have never felt super stable, really. Because coming into the corners you never know what the front’s going to do. For me, I ride a lot with the front end. That is not a good recipe when you don’t have a lot of trust in it. I think this year my bike feels a lot better. I feel a lot better. I knew coming in I was obviously going to be better than eighth, hopefully. So, I just tried to have fun. I had to work for it a lot today, but it was fun.
Technique, or physique? Physical conditioning, what’s more important?
I’d probably have to say physical conditioning. I think I’ve always had decent technique, but I’ve never had great success outdoors. I’ve been in good shape, but not good enough to stand up there at the end of the motos. This year that’s what I focused on. I had a big off-season boot camp. I was obviously focused on the supercross, but I think this is when that really pays off. My trainer, Peter [Park], knew that. He was looking at clips coming in of outdoor races. He knew I was in a good spot. I think that’s the biggest thing. I think outdoors you can get away with being a little more, not so much a bulldog, but it’s not as technical as supercross. I think it really comes into fitness, especially on tracks like these when you’re standing a lot. Your legs are smoked. I would have to say physical fitness.
Obviously, you’re riding really well but Eli’s just on another level right now. Do you feel any pressure? He’s coming up to you on points a little bit. He’s getting some moto wins. Do you feel like you have to win next weekend heading into this as we get in the thick of the championship? Or where are you at mentally, just trying to not get too down on yourself because you’re obviously riding really well still?
I obviously want to win whether it’s Eli, or Kenny, or Aaron. It doesn’t really matter. That’s the goal. Eli is on a roll right now, but we have lots of racing left. I think coming up we’re getting into the tracks that suit my style a little bit more. Obviously, RedBud I like. This one, not really my favorite. Glad to get out of here and head into Millville where I spent some time riding. Obviously, Washougal last year was good for me. I think I’m just going to keep doing my own thing. I’ve got to get better starts, that’s the bottom line. If I can get better starts and put myself in a better position, we’ll be good.
There’s been a bit of chatter about possible Motocross des Nations rosters. Is there anything you can talk about or comment on it? What would your thoughts be given the opportunity? Any thoughts on that?
I just want to race it. That’s all I want to do. That’s been a dream of mine. I wanted to go last year. Obviously, we didn’t go. But this year being at RedBud, it’s going to be, if it doesn’t rain, probably the biggest motocross race ever. I hope. If I can be a part of that, it would make my day for sure.
I asked a lot of people both in the industry and just fans, who would their picks be for the Nations. Chase and Eli were the top two for 450. Now, with you guys being so close in points, is that on your mind at all? Or are you focused on the season first?
Like I said, it’s been a race that I’ve wanted to race. Obviously, Eli’s raced it. Aaron’s raced it. It’s on my mind. It’s going to come eventually. We’re just waiting to hear, but it’s going to be a cool race, I think. Hopefully they send the best team. That’s my only thing. I want the best riders going. If I get picked, I obviously want to go there and win and bring home a win for the USA. It’s been a little bit and I think we definitely deserve it.
One last question, and I’ll ask each one of you because we have a couple minutes to wrap this up. 450 is running first. Normally you guys are the last couple races with the NBC show. You guys have run first, 250 is last. Do you notice a difference in the track and how rough it gets?
Yeah, the track, first moto definitely you can notice it’s smoother. For me, it’s usually a little wetter too, which I don’t necessarily love, but everyone has got to ride it. For me, it’s really just being in the morning getting here and rushing. You kind of go to the riders’ meeting, you go to eat breakfast. It’s a little bit of a rush in the morning to get out for first practice, which is really my only complaint about it. The track is, everyone has got to ride the same thing. For me, just coming from the hotel it’s a little bit of a rush getting here, but other than that it’s fine.
Watch the full 450 class post-race press conference from Southwick:
Main image by Mitch Kendra