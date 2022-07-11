Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton put in a second consecutive 2-2 day for second overall at the Southwick National over the weekend. The problem with that is his championship rival Eli Tomac put together his second consecutive 1-1 performance to tighten up the points race to just a single point now. Sexton has had the points lead ever since his opening round victory at Fox Raceway at Pala and he’s been remarkably consistent along the way as well, but Tomac is on a roll now. Sexton knows the task at hand ahead of him as we move into the second half of the championship, but it’s also unfamiliar territory for him to be defending the red plate outdoors as he had never done it before in his career prior to this season.

After his sixth straight podium to start the year though, Sexton spoke with the media about his day at Southwick.

Known for your great starts, you didn’t have the best starts today, per se. Anything in particular? Obviously at the sand track you’re using paddle tires. Is that something that you’re not used to? Or what was off with your starts today?

Chase Sexton: My first moto start wasn’t horrible. I was in a good enough position. Obviously, Eli passed me. Second moto was not good. I think I sat there and just spun. I was probably outside the top ten. It’s hard to come through a pack that is this deep. Starts were not good. I think that’s one thing I’m going to focus on this next week. If you start up front it just makes your life a whole lot easier. For me, that’s a main priority. But other than that, I feel really good on the bike. I have never loved this place. I think my best overall finish is eighth. Second is a lot better than that. I was actually happy with my riding, with how I haven’t felt comfortable here and that second moto I actually kind of came alive towards the end. All in all, it’s positive and on to the next one.

What is it that you don’t like about Southwick?

I wouldn’t say it’s even the sand. With the hard bottom here, I have never felt super stable, really. Because coming into the corners you never know what the front’s going to do. For me, I ride a lot with the front end. That is not a good recipe when you don’t have a lot of trust in it. I think this year my bike feels a lot better. I feel a lot better. I knew coming in I was obviously going to be better than eighth, hopefully. So, I just tried to have fun. I had to work for it a lot today, but it was fun.