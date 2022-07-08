Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Scott McDonough

Some avid moto enthusiasts love tinkering in the shop as much as riding their bikes. Something about walking into the garage or shop and seeing your beauty of a build grow from infancy to a full-grown bike is similar to raising a child. Except that child will not talk back or spit up on you. However, this Garage Build might cost as much as a real human infant! I let Scott McDonough ride one of my GasGas MC 250 test bikes awhile back, and he liked it so much that he purchased one himself. This is his build.

Parts List:

KTM

300cc Kit

ktm.com

Motoes

Stainless Steel Cone Pipe

motoes.net

Scalvini

Carbon Silencer

motomandistributing.com

Ride Engineering

Split Triple Clamps with Ride Engineering Bar Mounts

ride-engineering.com

Ohlins

RXF 48 Forks, TTX Flow Shock (valved and set up by Robert at RD Suspension)

ohlins.com

Dubya USA

Edge Wheelset

dubyausa.com

Bike Graphix

Fasthouse Custom Graphics

bikegraphix.com

Tuned Co.

Coated Brake Calipers

tunedco.com

ODI

RC4 Bars, Half Waffle Grips

odigrips.com

Fastway

Ankle Saver Pegs (lower position)

fastway.zone

Hinson

Clutch Basket, Inner Basket, Pressure Plate

hinsonracing.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front (80/100-21)

MX33 Rear (110/90-19)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Phathead Racing

Billet Cylinder Head

phatheadracing.com

Lectron

Billetron Carb

lectronfuelsystems.com

Moto Tassinari

VForce3 Reed Cage

mototassinari.com

CMT Compositi

Carbon Fiber Engine Mounts

cmtcompositi.com

Acerbis

Frame Guards

acerbisusa.com