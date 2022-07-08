Let’s get some more intel on Southwick and racing Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in general. We fired off questions to privateers Cade Clason, Coty Schock and Alex Ray to get some perspective on what it’s like to be in these races.

1). What kind of out of body experience, nuclear war, cheat code or alternative dimension would it take to hold off Eli Tomac late in a moto?

Cade Clason: You remember Loretta’s 2020? When his bike shut off? Probably that. Maybe if we started him at his semi…backwards, without his helmet on.

Alex Ray: I don’t think there’s anything holding him back. If it’s late in a moto especially at The Wick Tomac is hunting you down. Forget an atomic bomb, this is an ETOMAC BOMB.

Coty Schock: To hold off Eli is like trying to get through the Bermuda Triangle. You go in but you may never come out again, because when he comes rumbling, there’s no stopping his storm. It was one thing to hear that Kawasaki rev behind you but now it’s the screaming monster that wants to destroy anything and everything. I’ve felt my body shake from it and it’s kind off cool but intimidating. So pretty much there’s no stopping him, just leave him be and we all move on.