Round five of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will go down this weekend at RedBud. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action this Saturday due to injury.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo sustained a knee injury in supercross and is out for the summer.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: There is no date set for the return of Ferrandis, who tore a thumb ligament before the opener.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti is back on the bike and is still gunning for a return at some point this summer, but at the moment it’s unsure when that might be.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart is out after hurting his knee in supercross.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Wilson is back hammering motos after taking a footpeg to his buttocks during supercross, but isn’t up to race pace yet. There is no date on his return.