Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the paddock of the Lucas Stabilizer High Point National, round four of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross for 2022. All the riders will say they're pumped to go east, but is it really all that different anymore? Racing these days is a far cry from the mega hard pack days of Carlsbad and Saddleback in California. The Weege Show is presented by Honda all-new CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for 2022. Still undefeated, too, after three rounds in this series. Will that keep going?