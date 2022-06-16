The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will drop the gate on round four this weekend at High Point Raceway. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action this Saturday due to injury.

450 CLASS

Benny Bloss – Knee | TBD

Comment: Bloss twisted his knee at Thunder Valley. He plans on riding today to evaluate and will make a decision based on how he feels.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the summer after undergoing knee surgery for an injury sustained in supercross.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis tore a thumb ligament before the opener. He’s had surgery but there is no timetable on his return.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti got back on the bike this week and is aiming to return at Spring Creek.