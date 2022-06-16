Results Archive
Injury Report: High Point

June 16, 2022 2:00pm
by:

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will drop the gate on round four this weekend at High Point Raceway. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action this Saturday due to injury.

450 CLASS

Benny Bloss – Knee | TBD

Comment: Bloss twisted his knee at Thunder Valley. He plans on riding today to evaluate and will make a decision based on how he feels.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the summer after undergoing knee surgery for an injury sustained in supercross.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis tore a thumb ligament before the opener. He’s had surgery but there is no timetable on his return.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti got back on the bike this week and is aiming to return at Spring Creek.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart, who injured his knee during supercross, isn’t set to return to racing in the immediate future.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Wilson, who sustained a footpeg injury in his buttocks during supercross, is getting back on the bike this week. At the moment there is no set return date, but the team will know more as Wilson eases back into riding.

250 CLASS

Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Forkner recently underwent surgery to repair damage to his shoulder. There is no set date for his return to racing.

RJ Hampshire – Lung, Ribcage | Out

Comment: Hampshire is out after sustaining a puncture that went through his ribcage and cut the top of his lung. He hopes to be back before the end of the summer.

Enzo Lopes – Arm | Out

Comment: Lopes, who was struggling with arm pain in supercross, underwent surgery and is no longer dealing with arm pain. He should return to racing at RedBud.

Cameron McAdoo – Sternum| Out

Comment: McAdoo broke his sternum at Fox Raceway. He’s out for the immediate future.

Carson Mumford – Foot | Out

Comment: Mumford is back on the bike and is aiming for a return at RedBud.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols is hoping to return at RedBud after breaking both arms at the supercross opener.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out

Comment: Schwartz will start riding next week after breaking the top of his humerus during supercross. At the moment it’s unknown when he’ll return to racing.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the summer following shoulder surgery.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds is back on the bike but isn’t returning in the immediate future. There’s a chance we’ll see him in the second half of the season at some point.

Brandon Scharer – Back | Out

Comment: Scharer crashed hard at Pala. He tried to ride Hangtown but was in too much pain and couldn’t breathe. Later he learned he’d sustained multiple fractures in his lower back. He’s out for the summer.

Jalek Swoll – Shoulder | TBD

Comment: Swoll, who missed the second moto at the opener at Fox Raceway at Pala, also missed the second moto at Hangtown after crashing in the first. He’s currently in concussion protocol after crashing at Thunder Valley and at time of posting, it wasn’t known whether or not he’d line up for High Point.

Nate Thrasher – Upper Body Injury | In

Comment: Thrasher went down after he and Seth Hammaker collided at Thunder Valley. He was unable to finish the moto and was later seen with his arm in a sling. We texted Nate today (Thursday) and he indicated the arm isn't that bad and he's going to give it a go at High Point.

