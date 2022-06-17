Although he is still sidelined for the a few more rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, our man “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti is recovering well from his broken arm suffered during Monster Energy AMA Supercross as he just returned to riding this week. “Filthy” was at home watching the races but he is hoping to return to racing in about a month’s time. Nicoletti still answered some of your questions!

Hey Phil,

After watching Thunder Valley with the National NBC broadcast, and the 450’s going first, I’m curious how different the track is for the 250 guys? I’m guessing the 450’s set some different lines, plus they probably chop up differently. I’m not sure you ever got the chance to race a 250 after the 450’s but even if you didn’t, what’s your thought on the track breaking down for them in the last moto? Hope you’re recovering and maybe get back by Dilla or Budds. Thanks,

Stan Bruzgulis

The Stump Grinder

Stan,

No matter who gets second or fourth moto, it’s always going to be more rough for them. The 450’s definitely chew the tracks up more. That’s just common sense. The biggest difference when going later in the day, especially for the fourth moto is the dirt. The dirt goes away and becomes a lot more hard packed. So trying to decide on tires and slight suspension changes can make a big difference. You always hear guys saying they went the wrong way or made a good change for second motos. It’s pretty crucial. The bumps lose moisture and become more hard packed and that’s the biggest kicker, I feel. I personally like softer bumps like RedBud and Millville (Spring Creek) compared to Hangtown and Colorado (Thunder Valley). But for me, I don’t mind racing first, just so the day gets done quicker.