Ken Roczen has some magic at Colorado’s Thunder Valley, as Saturday marked his fifth victory at the track, and second in a row. If you watched the race, you’ll know this win somewhat fell into his lap, because his Honda HRC teammate Chase Sexton crashed on the very last lap of the day, allowing Roczen to slip by and steal the overall win. It’s not like Kenny didn’t earn it, though. He survived a torrid fight with Eli Tomac in that moto to hold onto second place, and that’s what put him in position to take advantage once Sexton fell.

Kenny has been saying he will give it his all this year, and his battle with Tomac in moto two proved it. Here’s what else he had to say after the race.

Racer X: How did it go?

Ken Roczen: My whole day was actually pretty awesome. We made some changes to the bike this week and that seemed to help me out, especially with the tracks getting so rough and bumpy, and also with a little bit of hardpack. They laid some wood chips down, which I’m normally not a fan of because it doesn’t really have much hold up and it gets kind of sloppy. But we fought back hard this weekend. I might not be the fastest guy right now, but we’re making a lot of progress on the bike right now and it seems to be gelling with me. I realy just want to, no matter the situation, just put up a fight every weekend and that’s exactly what I did today. I think, did I get second in the first moto? Yeah I did. In the second moto I had a really amazing battle with Eli. Obviously we always ride fair, I’ve had a lot of battles with him. It was super fun, and it was late in the moto so I just wanted to hang in there and hang in there. Unfortunately for Chase, he went down, but I’ll take it. If I wouldn’t have put up the fight, I wouldn’t have won the overall. So I kind of got that one handed to me, but it was all about the effort that we were giving. Super happy with how today ended up, and we’re going to build every weekend and come into every weekend better than we were the weekend before. I’m totally over the moon getting an overall.

How do you feel the season has gone thus far?

Obviously, I'm really happy with how today ended up. I'm getting better. I'm not the fastest out there, but I'm applying myself. I try really hard and stay in it. It seems like halfway, or somewhere around there through the motos when I start hitting lappers, I'm searching a little bit and I'm losing a lot of time. Once I get passed, or I make a mistake and I get passed, I find myself and charge forward again. So, I'm going to have to work on that to not get out of the flow like that. We always have little improvements to do, but I'm super happy with what we've done this weekend. This win feels… Obviously, Chase went down so it was kind of given to me on that point, but I also had to battle really hard with Eli to stay in that second place which also wouldn't have happened. I got rewarded today and I'm taking it.