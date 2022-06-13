lucas oil ama pro motocross championship
Round 3 (of 12) — Thunder Valley National — Thunder Valley National — Lakewood, Colorado
250 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|4 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|1 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|7 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250F
|6
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA United States
|6 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 250
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|13 - 4
|GasGas MC 250F
|8
|Matthew LeBlanc
|Breayx Bridge, LA United States
|10 - 9
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA United States
|5 - 15
|Kawasaki KX250F
|10
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY United States
|9 - 13
|Yamaha YZ250F
450 Class
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|4 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|3 - 6
|KAW KX450SR
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|5 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN United States
|7 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|6 - 8
|GasGas MC 450F
|8
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC United States
|12 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 450
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA United States
|8 - 9
|KAW KX450SR
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT United States
|9 - 11
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|139
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|127
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|101
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|100
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|100
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|81
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|77
|8
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|74
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|63
|10
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|58
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|134
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|129
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|120
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|111
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|92
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|89
|7
|Antonio Cairoli
|89
|8
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|74
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|72
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|65
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 10 (of 20) — MXGP of Germany — Teutschenthal, Germany
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Germany - MX2June 12, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|3 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|4 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|6 - 5
|Kawasaki
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|9 - 4
|GasGas
|6
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|5 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|7 - 6
|GasGas
|8
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|8 - 8
|Honda
|9
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 24
|KTM
|10
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|10 - 9
|KTM
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of Germany - MXGPJune 12, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|1 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|3 - 1
|Yamaha
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|7 - 3
|GasGas
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|5 - 5
|Honda
|5
|Romain Febvre
|France
|4 - 7
|Kawasaki
|6
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|2 - 13
|Husqvarna
|7
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|8 - 6
|Honda
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|12 - 4
|Yamaha
|9
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|10 - 8
|Yamaha
|10
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|9 - 11
|Honda
Championship Standings
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|460
|2
|Tom Vialle
|452
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|353
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|326
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|319
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|282
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|266
|8
|Isak Gifting
|255
|9
|Stephen Rubini
|249
|10
|Kay De Wolf
|231
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|485
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|384
|3
|Jorge Prado
|366
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|365
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|330
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|304
|7
|Brian Bogers
|252
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|250
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|229
|10
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|227
AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Round 4 (of 10) — Cherokee National Enduro – Greensboro, Georgia
Overall Results
1. Grant Baylor (GG)
2. Steward. Baylor (Yam)
3. Josh Toth (KTM)
4. Ryder Lafferty (GG)
5. Craig Delong (Hsq)
6. Evan Smith (Bet)
7. Russell Bobbitt (KTM)
8. Brody Johnson (Hsq)
9. Ben Nelko (Hon)
10. Jonathan Johnson (Bet)
Overall Standings
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Round 6 (of 17)
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Other Championship Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Through Round 8 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|157
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|138
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|125
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|108
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|95
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|94
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|84
|9
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|80
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|78
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|192
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|157
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|155
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|128
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|122
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|117
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|112
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|93
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|92
|10
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|86
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|201
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|186
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|152
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|127
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|100
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|100
|8
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|99
|9
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|94
|10
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|90
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|205
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|191
|3
|Rachael Archer
|172
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|123
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|106
|6
|Brandy Richards
|100
|7
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|96
|8
|Marina Cancro
|Huntington, NY
|88
|9
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|86
|10
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|83
US SPRINT ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 7 (of 8)
Pro Standings
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins