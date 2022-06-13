Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

June 13, 2022 9:30am
by:

lucas oil ama pro motocross championship

Round 3 (of 12) — Thunder Valley National — Thunder Valley National — Lakewood, Colorado

250 Class

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250

June 11, 2022
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 2 Honda CRF250R
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia4 - 1 Honda CRF250R
3Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States United States1 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
4Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States3 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
5Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan7 - 6 Kawasaki KX250F
6Stilez Robertson Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States United States6 - 7 Husqvarna FC 250
7Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States United States13 - 4 GasGas MC 250F
8Matthew LeBlanc Matthew LeBlanc Breayx Bridge, LA United States United States10 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
9Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States United States5 - 15 Kawasaki KX250F
10Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States United States9 - 13 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Defending champion Jett Lawrence took the overall win at round three.
Defending champion Jett Lawrence took the overall win at round three. Align Media
The 250 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence (center, fist overall), Hunter Lawrence (left, second overall), and Levi Kitchen (right, third overall).
The 250 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence (center, fist overall), Hunter Lawrence (left, second overall), and Levi Kitchen (right, third overall). Align Media

450 Class

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450

June 11, 2022
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany2 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac		 Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
3Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States4 - 2 Honda CRF450R
4Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States3 - 6 KAW KX450SR
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy5 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
6Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States United States7 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F
7Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States6 - 8 GasGas MC 450F
8Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States United States12 - 5 Husqvarna FC 450
9Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States United States8 - 9 KAW KX450SR
10Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States United States9 - 11 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Ken Roczen scored his first overall win of 2022, becoming the third different overall winner in the first three 450 rounds.
Ken Roczen scored his first overall win of 2022, becoming the third different overall winner in the first three 450 rounds. Align Media
The 250 Class overall podium: Ken Roczen, (center, fist overall), Chase Sexton (right, third overall), and Eli Tomac (left, second overall).
The 250 Class overall podium: Ken Roczen, (center, fist overall), Chase Sexton (right, third overall), and Eli Tomac (left, second overall). Align Media

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia139
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia127
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan101
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States100
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States100
6Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States81
7Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States77
8Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States74
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States63
10Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States58
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States134
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany129
3Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States120
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States111
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States92
6Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States89
7Antonio Cairoli Italy89
8Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States74
9Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States72
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States65
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 10 (of 20) — MXGP of Germany — Teutschenthal, Germany

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Germany - MX2

June 12, 2022
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France3 - 1 Yamaha
2Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium2 - 2 Yamaha
3Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark4 - 3 Kawasaki
4Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway6 - 5 Kawasaki
5Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany9 - 4 GasGas
6Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia Slovenia5 - 7 KTM
7Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy7 - 6 GasGas
8Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France8 - 8 Honda
9Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 24 KTM
10Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden10 - 9 KTM
Full Results
Thibault Benistant
Thibault Benistant MXGP

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Germany - MXGP

June 12, 2022
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia1 - 2 Honda
2Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland3 - 1 Yamaha
3Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain7 - 3 GasGas
4Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain5 - 5 Honda
5Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France4 - 7 Kawasaki
6Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia2 - 13 Husqvarna
7Mitchell Evans Mitchell Evans Australia Australia8 - 6 Honda
8Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa12 - 4 Yamaha
9Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands10 - 8 Yamaha
10Henry Jacobi Henry Jacobi Germany Germany9 - 11 Honda
Full Results
Tim Gajser
Tim Gajser MXGP

Championship Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium460
2Tom Vialle France452
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany353
4Kevin Horgmo Norway326
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark319
6Andrea Adamo Italy282
7Thibault Benistant France266
8Isak Gifting Sweden255
9Stephen Rubini France249
10Kay De Wolf Netherlands231
Full Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia485
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland384
3Jorge Prado Spain366
4Maxime Renaux France365
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands330
6Ruben Fernandez Spain304
7Brian Bogers Netherlands252
8Pauls Jonass Latvia250
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium229
10Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa227
Full Standings

AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 4 (of 10) — Cherokee National Enduro – Greensboro, Georgia

Overall Results

1. Grant Baylor (GG)
2. Steward. Baylor (Yam)
3. Josh Toth (KTM)
4. Ryder Lafferty (GG)
5. Craig Delong (Hsq)
6. Evan Smith (Bet)
7. Russell Bobbitt (KTM)
8. Brody Johnson (Hsq)
9. Ben Nelko (Hon)
10. Jonathan Johnson (Bet)

Overall Standings

Grant Baylor
Grant Baylor Shan Moore

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 6 (of 17)

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States157
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States138
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States125
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia108
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States95
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States94
8Josh Strang Inverell Australia84
9Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States80
10Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States78
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia192
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States157
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States155
4Ruy Barbosa Chile128
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States122
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States117
7Benjamin Herrera Chile112
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States93
9Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand92
10Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States86
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States201
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States186
3Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States152
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States127
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States100
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States100
8Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States99
9Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States94
10Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States90
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia205
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States191
3Rachael Archer New Zealand172
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States123
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada106
6Brandy Richards 100
7Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States96
8Marina Cancro Huntington, NY United States88
9Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States86
10Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States83
Full Standings

US SPRINT ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 7 (of 8)

Pro Standings

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now