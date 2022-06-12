Saturday Night Live: Thunder Valley

Seasons that are still young are always full of intrigue. Strong trends have yet to develop, and with every gate drop comes the curiosity of how things will play out, and just what kind of form the season might be shaping into. Well, with the conclusion of the third round here in Colorado, it’s safe to say the season is still pretty fresh, and there were plenty of surprises at Thunder Valley. Let’s jump right into this week’s Saturday Night Live and get into it.

Ken Roczen has always been good at Thunder Valley, and today was no different. Roczen started second in both motos behind Tony Cairoli, who holeshot the last three motos, but didn’t waste much time in moving to the lead in both. It looked like he had the first one under control too, as he started checking out with nobody closing on him. But then, late in the moto, Eli Tomac did what Eli Tomac does, and started taking monster-sized chunks out of Roczen’s lead, and what once seemed like a safe lead quickly became a deficit as Tomac rode to the win in front of the rabid Colorado fans. Roczen would finish second and, as mentioned above, found himself in the lead once again in the second moto. Chase Sexton, who was ludicrously fast during qualifying, would be the one to shuffle Roczen back to second this time. Moments later Tomac tried to go by as well, but it appeared as though Roczen had had his fill of being passed for the day, and simply refused to let Tomac by. Lap after lap Tomac hounded Roczen, trying multiple lines only to have Roczen anticipate his moves. The two were wheel-to-wheel, side-by-side, fender-to-fender, and any other term you can think of to describe the tight confines the two were racing in. It was crazy! With about two laps to go Tomac made a small mistake and seemed to concede the spot to Roczen, but afterward he said it was because he was on the brakes so hard they’d actually faded.

“I was going at it with Kenny. With five or six to go my brakes started fading, and with two to go they were almost gone,” Tomac said. “On the last lap they were gone, out of the picture. That was a bummer, but getting second overall is okay. We’ll keep going from there. It was awesome."