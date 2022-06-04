Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Hangtown

Race Day Feed Hangtown

June 4, 2022 10:20am
by:

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Round two is upon us here at the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National, and following a day of Honda domination at Fox Raceway, the main question is, can the big red machine keep things rolling after setting the bar so high at the opener? Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen are certainly capable of going 1-2 at any given round, as are Jett and Hunter Lawrence in the 250 Class, but there are a host of competitors intent on making sure it doesn’t happen on a regular basis. In the 450 class guys like Christian Craig, Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, and new (old?) KTM recruits Ryan Dungey and Tony Cairoli are eager to splash their own colors on a canvas that so far, is almost entirely red. In the 250 class rumor has it Jett Lawrence is dealing with a sickness, so Hangtown just might be one of the best opportunities for some of the other 250 riders to notch a win.

Joining the ranks today is Joey Savatgy, who tore his ACL during supercross and is returning to action for the first time since as a fill-in rider at Monster Energy Kawasaki for Adam Cianciarulo. Jalek Swoll will also attempt to give it a go this weekend after a nasty crash took him out of action last week at Fox Raceway. Unfortunately Austin Forkner and Cameron McAdoo won’t be racing this weekend, as McAdoo broke his sternum last week and Forkner has been sidelined with a shoulder injury. For a full report on who’s in and who’s out for Hangtown, go here

The weather, so far, couldn’t be better for a fantastic day of racing. Hangtown is usually a blistering stop on the calender, but so far temperatures have been relatively cool and a high of 76 degrees is expected. Granted, no matter what temperature it is Hangtown always feels about ten degrees hotter, but even 86 is better than what we’ve had in the past here. Let’s hope the hospitable conditions result in great action deep into the motos. Stay tuned, practice is set to begin shortly and we’ll have a report on who’s pegging the needle early here at Hangtown.

  • AL1_0650 Align Media
  • AL1_0991 Align Media
  • AL1_1053 Align Media
  • Ryan Dungey Align Media
  • Ken Roczen with his dog. Align Media
  • AL1_0273 Align Media

The first round of practices are in the books here at Hangtown, and so far Justin Cooper is looking fantastic. The Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider was not only faster than Jett Lawrence by a whole second, but was faster than all of the 450 riders as well. Granted, the track was different for the 450 guys after the 250 riders put in work (Jett and Hunter Lawrence were faster than the 450 riders too, except for Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac), but still, Cooper was flying out there! Jett Lawrence looked smooth, shocker, and never looked like he was going all out. Then again, does he ever look like that?

One rider who did look like he was riding aggressively was Michael Mosiman, who’s racing in front of his hometown fans today. And when he wasn’t dropping the hammer he was rolling around and eyeing up lines. He was fourth fastest and just a smidge off the pace of the Lawrence brothers.

In 450 action Chase Sexton was back on top, but just barely over Eli Tomac, who is always strong at Hangtown. Both riders put in their fastest laps late in the session, Sexton in the fifth, and Tomac on the seventh lap, with Sexton edging Tomac by a little less than a tenth of a second. The standout time of this session has be that of Joey Savatgy, who is filling in for Adam Cianciarulo at Monster Energy Kawasaki. After exiting the supercross season early with a torn ACL, Savatgy is making his return to racing today, and in his first qualifying session was fifth-fastest! That’s incredible! Tony Cairoli was 14th-fastest, about five seconds back of Sexton, but don’t let that fool you. He wasn’t pushing it in this session and isn’t familiar with this track. Most of his time was spent cruising and learning the ins and the outs of the course. Expect him to climb higher in his second qualifier.

As far as the track goes, if conditions stay the way they are it should be great. The temperature is cool and there is enough cloud cover that the sun isn’t blasting the hills of Hangtown like it usually does. That means it should be a little easier to keep this track hydrated without making things muddy. A lot of the turns also have inside and outside options, with the insides having a raised section, but almost everyone was opting for the inside in those sections. Check back soon, as the second round of qualifiers is happening shortly, and should shed a bit more light on how today might play out.

Motocross

Hangtown - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 15:27.8312:05.812 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence 15:29.0202:06.874 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Hunter Lawrence 15:58.4882:06.986 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Michael Mosiman 15:18.4512:07.081 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
5R.J. Hampshire 15:42.6592:07.792 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Luca Marsalisi 16:58.1702:12.892 Cairo, GA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Noah Willbrandt 15:27.6312:13.164 Waterford, MI United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Hunter Cross 11:26.4252:13.267 Discover Bay, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Gared Steinke 16:01.6892:14.442 Woodland, CA United States HQV TC125
5William Crete William Crete17:18.4902:14.455 Canada Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 15:56.2902:06.660 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac
16:34.7512:06.726 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Christian Craig 15:19.7452:07.662 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Jason Anderson 17:14.8912:07.905 Edgewood, NM United States KAW KX450SR
5Joey Savatgy 16:32.6542:08.050 Thomasville, GA United States KAW KX450SR
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jake Mohnike 14:54.4702:18.029 Templeton, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F
2McCoy Brough 17:22.6472:18.499 Kaysville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450
3McClellan Hile 17:35.0912:19.215 Atascadero, CA United States Honda CRF450R
4Layton Smail 15:47.0602:19.347 KTM 350 SX-F
5Ezra Lewis 14:12.4212:19.495 Cypress, CA United States GasGas MC 450F
Full Results
