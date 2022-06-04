Race Day Feed: Hangtown

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Round two is upon us here at the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National, and following a day of Honda domination at Fox Raceway, the main question is, can the big red machine keep things rolling after setting the bar so high at the opener? Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen are certainly capable of going 1-2 at any given round, as are Jett and Hunter Lawrence in the 250 Class, but there are a host of competitors intent on making sure it doesn’t happen on a regular basis. In the 450 class guys like Christian Craig, Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, and new (old?) KTM recruits Ryan Dungey and Tony Cairoli are eager to splash their own colors on a canvas that so far, is almost entirely red. In the 250 class rumor has it Jett Lawrence is dealing with a sickness, so Hangtown just might be one of the best opportunities for some of the other 250 riders to notch a win.
Joining the ranks today is Joey Savatgy, who tore his ACL during supercross and is returning to action for the first time since as a fill-in rider at Monster Energy Kawasaki for Adam Cianciarulo. Jalek Swoll will also attempt to give it a go this weekend after a nasty crash took him out of action last week at Fox Raceway. Unfortunately Austin Forkner and Cameron McAdoo won’t be racing this weekend, as McAdoo broke his sternum last week and Forkner has been sidelined with a shoulder injury. For a full report on who’s in and who’s out for Hangtown, go here.
The weather, so far, couldn’t be better for a fantastic day of racing. Hangtown is usually a blistering stop on the calender, but so far temperatures have been relatively cool and a high of 76 degrees is expected. Granted, no matter what temperature it is Hangtown always feels about ten degrees hotter, but even 86 is better than what we’ve had in the past here. Let’s hope the hospitable conditions result in great action deep into the motos. Stay tuned, practice is set to begin shortly and we’ll have a report on who’s pegging the needle early here at Hangtown.
The first round of practices are in the books here at Hangtown, and so far Justin Cooper is looking fantastic. The Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider was not only faster than Jett Lawrence by a whole second, but was faster than all of the 450 riders as well. Granted, the track was different for the 450 guys after the 250 riders put in work (Jett and Hunter Lawrence were faster than the 450 riders too, except for Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac), but still, Cooper was flying out there! Jett Lawrence looked smooth, shocker, and never looked like he was going all out. Then again, does he ever look like that?
One rider who did look like he was riding aggressively was Michael Mosiman, who’s racing in front of his hometown fans today. And when he wasn’t dropping the hammer he was rolling around and eyeing up lines. He was fourth fastest and just a smidge off the pace of the Lawrence brothers.
In 450 action Chase Sexton was back on top, but just barely over Eli Tomac, who is always strong at Hangtown. Both riders put in their fastest laps late in the session, Sexton in the fifth, and Tomac on the seventh lap, with Sexton edging Tomac by a little less than a tenth of a second. The standout time of this session has be that of Joey Savatgy, who is filling in for Adam Cianciarulo at Monster Energy Kawasaki. After exiting the supercross season early with a torn ACL, Savatgy is making his return to racing today, and in his first qualifying session was fifth-fastest! That’s incredible! Tony Cairoli was 14th-fastest, about five seconds back of Sexton, but don’t let that fool you. He wasn’t pushing it in this session and isn’t familiar with this track. Most of his time was spent cruising and learning the ins and the outs of the course. Expect him to climb higher in his second qualifier.
As far as the track goes, if conditions stay the way they are it should be great. The temperature is cool and there is enough cloud cover that the sun isn’t blasting the hills of Hangtown like it usually does. That means it should be a little easier to keep this track hydrated without making things muddy. A lot of the turns also have inside and outside options, with the insides having a raised section, but almost everyone was opting for the inside in those sections. Check back soon, as the second round of qualifiers is happening shortly, and should shed a bit more light on how today might play out.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|15:27.831
|2:05.812
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|15:29.020
|2:06.874
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|15:58.488
|2:06.986
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|15:18.451
|2:07.081
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|15:42.659
|2:07.792
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Luca Marsalisi
|16:58.170
|2:12.892
|Cairo, GA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Noah Willbrandt
|15:27.631
|2:13.164
|Waterford, MI
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Cross
|11:26.425
|2:13.267
|Discover Bay, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Gared Steinke
|16:01.689
|2:14.442
|Woodland, CA
|HQV TC125
|5
|William Crete
|17:18.490
|2:14.455
|Husqvarna FC 250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|15:56.290
|2:06.660
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|16:34.751
|2:06.726
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Christian Craig
|15:19.745
|2:07.662
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|17:14.891
|2:07.905
|Edgewood, NM
|KAW KX450SR
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|16:32.654
|2:08.050
|Thomasville, GA
|KAW KX450SR
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jake Mohnike
|14:54.470
|2:18.029
|Templeton, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|McCoy Brough
|17:22.647
|2:18.499
|Kaysville, UT
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|McClellan Hile
|17:35.091
|2:19.215
|Atascadero, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Layton Smail
|15:47.060
|2:19.347
|KTM 350 SX-F
|5
|Ezra Lewis
|14:12.421
|2:19.495
|Cypress, CA
|GasGas MC 450F